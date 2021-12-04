The dominance shown a couple of days earlier in this same game did not serve the Mavericks, who were paid with the same currency with which they unlocked the Wednesday night date. This Friday a different stage was playing, Dallas, but with the same protagonists. It was also necessary to see a version of the Pelicans closer to logic, without so much failure by Jonas Valanciunas or without leaving so many holes in the defenses not forced by Doncic. In this last character resided a part of the responsibility for, in the case of the locals, the defeat. The absence of Kristaps Porzingis, booked on one of the two nights in a row he has this weekend, he left the Slovenian in command completely, who did not accept the rival’s attempts to suffocate well and paid for it with the referees and with distractions that do not help at all.

In the press room they talked about this problem after the game. Jason Kidd, coach of the Mavs, addressed Doncic in this regard. Although he wanted to remove some of the blame at the end of the explanation, he was referring to the fight during one more game between Luka and the referees: “I would like us to play five against five a little more. They are not going to whistle anything more. The referees tend to not to stop games to change a decision. You have to understand that in games, at specific moments such as loose balls, there is an opportunity to talk to the referees, but when the game is in progress … The defensive transition is a aspect that we have highlighted that needs to be improved. If we are pressing in the middle of the game to be whistled more, we put ourselves in a delicate situation. There are things that have to be more important. We will be better when we learn to address the referees, not only Luka “. The Slovenian perfectly absorbed his manager’s wake-up call (“it makes sense, I have to stop doing that”) and put the responsibility in his backpack after losing. “This game is up to me. I have played very badly. I have not had any energy,” he admitted.

Today’s visiting team showed that changed face of recent weeks, not that of the previous game against the Mavericks. With Zion already in the training dynamic, there is little left to see them at full capacity, but Ingram is leading as requested, being the top scorer, Graham takes shots, Temple and Jones stand out behind and there are minutes of brilliance in Alexander-Walker. One more game we saw the good production of the Spanish pivot Willy Hernangómez, completing another double-double as his coach’s preferential option coming off the bench. They went hungry to eat the Texans and they made it. They kept the same currency with which they paid them and it is the one they used.