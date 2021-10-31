10/31/2021 at 12:00 CET

The PSG striker, Leo Messi, returned to zero in Ligue 1: He started as a starter in the victory (2-1) over LOSC Lille, but was only able to complete the first half due to injury and was unable to make his debut as a scorer, something he has done up to three times in the Champions League. The Argentine was imprecise during the first 45 minutes and did not have that great harmony with Neymar on the offensive plot.

The Argentine, who arrived as a free agent after not reaching a renewal agreement with FC Barcelona, has registered a total of 15 shots (four of them between the three suits) as a PSG player in Ligue 1, the player who has tried the most times without scoring. He did not register five consecutive games without seeing the door in the five major leagues since October 2020, when there were also five as a Barça player.

ANDThe former Barcelona player is having many difficulties adapting to the dynamics of PSG after arriving last summer from FC Barcelona in one of the most historic movements in modern football.. After more than two decades at the Barça club, the player came out of the economic crisis that the club is going through and met with Neymar and Mbappé in Paris, where he hopes to win the Champions League.

Conquer the fifth Champions League, his great dream

Messi has arrived at the Parque de los Príncipes with the only objective: to add his fifth Champions League after more than five years away from it as a Barça player. He conquered it in 2015 with Neymar and Luis Suárez, by defeating Juventus (3-1) at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, where made history by signing the second triplet of FC Barcelona in all its history.

The Rosario wanted to continue at FC Barcelona after ending his contract on June 30, 2021, but the financial needs of FC Barcelona made any maneuver impossible and the player had to leave. Then PSG appeared, which has offered him a two-year contract with a more optional one and where they expect him to be one of the architects of the first continental title in the club’s history.