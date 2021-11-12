11/12/2021 at 23:24 CET

Nikola Mirotic is back at his best and that’s the best news for a FC Barcelona that abused what remains of Bitci Baskonia on Thursday in a choral exhibition in which the Spanish-Montenegrin shone with his own light.

A light that was missing after a very hard last season in which he linked the Covid with a serious personal problem that decisively affected his performance and also attacked his confidence and enthusiasm.

“I’m recovering my joy & rdquor ;, he confessed in full preseason to SPORT in Encamp’s stay. However, those feelings and that freshness were not reflected with the regularity that the team needs. Thus came the defeats in the finals of the Catalan League and the Spanish Super Cup.

“I’m getting ready to have a great season,” Mirotic said last week. In fact, they assured that he is training at an extraordinary level and little by little the results have begun to translate into figures. In fact, the azulgrana received the award for ‘Most Valued Player’ of the Euroleague in October just before the duel against the vitorianos.

The perfection

Since the beginning of the season, Sarunas Jasikevicius is measuring the minutes a lot of his great star and only in three of the nine Euroleague games played has he exceeded 30.

| .

As well, on Thursday Mirotic completed perhaps his best 18 minutes as a Barça player in a performance that would find few parallels in the history of European basketball. The Spanish-Montenegrin delivered an almost perfect performance in which he only missed a free kick.

The figures seem from another planet. The power forward scored 25 points (4/4 on shots from two, 4/4 on triples and 5/6 from the personnel line), which he accompanied with eight rebounds (three offensive), two assists, one steal and two fouls received to long proclaim himself ‘Most Valued Player’ of a ninth day of the Euroleague that ended yesterday.

The most extraordinary thing is that ‘Niko’ managed to go to +37 valuation in just 18 minutes and 10 seconds, which clearly shows how comfortable and how much he looked like. “I have felt very well, especially on a physical level, but this is not just about me, this is a team & rdquor ;, explained the one from Podgorica to the DAZN microphones with a face of satisfaction that had not been seen for too many months . The best Barça player has finally returned!

| .

Confidence

Away from the spotlight as much as possible and focused only on getting in shape even when he wanted to be put in the eye of the hurricane due to salary issues, Mirotic has always had the total confidence of Saras and it would not be surprising if the roles for decisive plays changed again.

And it is that if the Spanish international played in his first season as a Barça player the majority of decisive plays, in the past year and coinciding with his most delicate moments on a personal level it was Cory Higgins who assumed those responsibilities.

Nevertheless, Mirotic already demonstrated with his magic basket to win on the Fenerbahçe court his full ability to decide in the most complicated situations.