The washing machine also gets dirty. If we want our clothes to always come out clean and for this appliance to work well for longer, we have to carry out regular cleaning and we show you the best way to do it.

Odors, stained clothes and the weight of the load end up making our washing machine dirty. Can get moldy and bacteria that we don’t want them to be there.

You have to clean the appliance from time to time, but don’t worry because there are remedies that you can surely do right now. We will need elements that you will have at home such as vinegar, bleach, and water.

So let’s get down to business. Take the three ingredients that we have said and a good cloth to leave the washing machine like the jets of gold.

There are three fundamental parts to clean: the drum, the rubber and the filter. We will have to remove the remains and dirt that they have so that mold or bad smell does not form.

First we must clean the drum of the washing machine with white vinegar. Eliminate bad odors and kill bacteria. To do it, we will use half a cup of white vinegar in the detergent dispenser and then we will select a normal wash cycle at a temperature of 30º or more.

You can repeat the process if you see that it has not been completely cleaned. Of course, this second time add a cup of the same bleach that you use to wash clothes in its corresponding bucket. After cleaning the washing machine drum, remember to put a cycle on empty or with old towels to finish rinsing well.

The rubber on the front window can collect dirt and should be cleaned at least once a month. Put on your gloves, prepare bleach, a cloth and a toothbrush.

You’ll have to open the door and pull the rubber out without removing it all. Then, dampen the cloth with the bleach and rub it into the rubber. Do this until the dirt is completely removed. If it is very dirty, let the cleaning liquid soak in for a few minutes and then scrub with the toothbrush.

To end, use a towel to dry and remove the excess. It is important that you have been careful with bleach and that you do not use that toothbrush in your mouth.

Finally, we will clean the filter. This is where the remains of detergent, lint and other things that can clog the drain are deposited. It is convenient to do it every six months and it is not difficult. Before starting, locate the filter and if you don’t know where it is, look at the instructions.

Empty the washing machine using a drain cycle. Unplug it and carefully loosen the filter cap. You can pour water so keep a mop nearby.

Then remove the filter and remove all the remains by wiping them or throwing them in the sink. After this operation, put the filter back in its place and close the washing machine.

Fight bad smells and other tricks

If the washing machine smells bad, it is because there are bacteria inside. This occurs due to continuous use, since it has clothes full of microorganisms inside and sometimes not all of them disappear.

All you have to do is program a short cycle with hot water, adding half a liter of white vinegar in the detergent tank. When you’re done, leave the washer door open all day.

If you want to make sure, you can place a bowl of baking soda inside the drum all night. That will absorb any odors inside.

We advise you not to overload the washing machine and to clean the drawer with white vinegar from time to time. It is also important that you leave the door open for a long time after using the appliance.

These actions will prevent undesirable stains from appearing and the growth of mold. By the way, if you are going to be away from home many days, it is advisable to close the water flow, for what may happen.