It was 12:55 am on Saturday, when Jon Heyman reported on the arrival of the Dominican Starling mars to the New York Mets, at the same time he would return to report on the formulation of the 4-season, $ 78 million time deal in the MLB.

Previously, the Mets had signed Eduardo Escobar from Venezuelan infield for two years, as well as outfielder Mark Canha, although none of the impact of what it would mean to add Marte, the heaviest outfielder present in free agency heading into 2022.

Mars Mets deal is $ 78M, 4 years – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2021

New Yorkers in their offensive work have a lot to amend for 2022 in relation to 2021, starting with their base run who registered a total of -13.5 (BsR), ranking 27th lowest among all MLB teams in the campaign .

Equally their numbers hit the pads, who posted a .307 wOBA (Weighted On Base Average), for the No. 21 spot in the Big Top. Both factors of the most called for improvement by the ninth of Queens, this is where an addition such as the hiring of Starling Marte becomes essential.

In addition to being the leader in stolen bases (47), the Dominican was the one with the best tour of the bases as indicated by his 12.3 BsR in 2021, which published the wOBA total of .364, along with the offensive bar line of .310 / .383 / .458.

Considering all these factors, Starling Marte’s signature looks more than appealing, a player who clearly comes to make up for the team’s disadvantages, although without losing sight of the fact that the Dominican will be playing his 33, 34, 35 and 36-year-old campaigns for New Yorkers. point where it is estimated that the player begins to diminish his speed.

That even when placing himself as the steal leader, he saw a slight decrease in his speed of feet per second to what it had been in 2019, who in 2021 had 28.4 feet per second in his speed against 29.0 in 2019.

Outside of this, on the same side of how productive it can be on offense, the Mets have a great task in deciphering how the Dominican can lead them to be better with his glove, who in 2021 between Marlins and Atléticos as CF had 3 OAA (Outs Above Average).

A bright spot for Mars was its 88% catch percentage, when an expected 87% catch percentage was projected onto it, adding 1% in what were its actual numbers over projections. Even so, I present disadvantages against hits that fielding in the backstroke, having –2 Outs Above Average for Outfield, a point that had improved in 2020 by adding 1 OAA to backfield fielding hits.

As an immediate response to a hiring of greater weight for the offensive support and his notable contributions to reach and move around the bases, the answer to the problems was clearly the Dominican. From there to the years of the agreement and the effect of age, it clearly does not leave the same effect of positivity.