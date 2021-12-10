12/09/2021

On 12/10/2021 at 01:07 CET

Barça secured the first position of the group in the absence of a day after exhibiting again and this time, in a setting as imposing as the Emirates, the home of Arsenal. Coach Jonatan Giráldez and striker Jennifer Hermoso, who scored a double, had more than enough reasons to express their satisfaction.

“I do not know if we have given a coup of authority, our intention was to come here and not think so much about qualifying, we knew that many results classified us as first, but we did know that the team’s performance has been excellent, both in defense and attack. . We have played football very well, created many chances and we only conceded one in the last minutes, I am very happy with the performance of the team & rdquor;, said Jonathan Giráldez.

The Barça coach acknowledged that “perhaps an Arsenal with more advanced pressure was expected” and praised that “we have adapted very well”. The last minute loss of Patri Guijarro by Covid was corrected “adding more verticality at the top to have up to four players on the inside.”

The return of Graham

Giráldez welcomed the return of Caroline Graham Hansen after five weeks of absence. “Caroline has gotten into a very controlled situation, especially due to the level of occasions. The sensations on his part in the physical matter and ours have been very good. When a player is injured she is a bitch, and in her case she is an important player. I am very happy with his return to the team & rdquor;explained the technician from Vigo.

The joy of Jenni Hermoso

The most outstanding Barça player with her two goals was Jenni Hermoso, who is on a roll, since she has five consecutive league games looking at the goal and this Thursday’s targets at the Emirates gives her a special value. “The goals are part of the team’s work, as long as they continue to play and score, I hope the streak continues & rdquor ;, wished the Barça player, who also stressed that” the field is a spectacle, playing and scoring here is something else that remains for my career. The feeling is of happiness “, remarked the Madrilenian.