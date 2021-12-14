12/14/2021

On at 16:41 CET

Juan Cruz was ostracized at the beginning of the season. He arrived in Osasuna in June 2020 from Elche, with whom he had promoted to LaLiga after being one of the best players in the Second Division, and it was difficult for him to adapt to the highest category until he lost his position in eleven. And in summer, in addition to the arrival of Manu Sánchez, the Navarrese club also acquired the services of ‘Cote’, footballer who came to occupy the left side.

A priori, a whole declaration of intent for Juan. But nothing is what it seems and this is what he wanted to convey a player who has worked in silence and in the shadows to return his figure to eleven, this time as central. This year Arrasate is betting on a line of five behind and the player is performing physically and mentally. Against Barça he started again – as a winger in attack and as a third central defender – and showed that he has recovered his physical tone and that in this new position he has acclimated well to defending as a team.

| .

The Madrilenian has played six games so far this season and five of them starting as a starter. He has started against Villarreal, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Levante and FC Barcelona. The confidence of the Osasuna coach has changed radically, at least in terms of minutes because he did not play a single minute in the first eight league games.

“When the team and the coach need me, I’ll be on the side, in the center, wherever they want to put me. I’m going to give it my all “, he assured last October. So he still hadn’t made his LaLiga debut this season. Weeks later his situation has radically changed. Osasuna paid three million euros for him, becoming one of the most expensive signings in the history of the rojillo team, and thanks to his perseverance Juan Cruz has managed to overcome this pressure and take advantage of his versatility to be effective and efficient dressed as a rojillo.