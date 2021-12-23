Updated on Thursday, 23 December 2021 – 01:33

Spain is at the bottom in the recovery of commercial sales

Household pessimism, inflation and the slow return of international tourism They are weighing on the recovery plans predicted by the Government. Consumption, a gauge of confidence, has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, unlike in Europe, where retail sales even exceed those of 2019.

In the first ten months of the year, trade in Europe has already reached those figures, with an increase in sales of 4%. While in Spain we are still 4% below, in France, where restrictions have been much stronger, they are already growing 7% more than in 2019, according to figures provided by the National Association of Large Distribution Companies, Anged.

In Germany, sales in the sector are also 5% above the levels of 2019, before the health crisis broke out, and in Italy, they have managed to reach those figures, although without exceeding them for now.

“Some markets most affected by the restrictions such as Spain and Italy are on the way to reaching those figures in the coming months “, explain from Anged, that they insist that trade “is the engine of economic recovery” since it is what facilitates the market launch of Industry, the primary sector and services.

Lower forecasts

From the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (CEC) they expect to end the year with sales between 5-10% below 2019, but micron and inflation, which “is affecting consumption a lot”, will place them around 15% “in the best case”.

“Prices are rising and this is obviously having an impact on consumption,” says Carlos Moreno Figueroa, from CEC, who also highlights that Black Friday week “was a little worse than expected “.

Which countries with more restrictions than Spain have already exceeded the levels of 2019 and our country is not explained by many factors. From Anged they point out that the main factor is the impact it has had and continues to have on income and confidence the high unemployment rate, higher than the European average, which affects household income and spending capacity.

Uncertainty about the economy or inflation are elements that also have an impact on spending. In fact, in December consumer confidence in Spain falls to the lowest level since the end of the State of Alarm by economic expectations, and increases the distance with the European average up to six points

Finally, it is influenced by the fact that Spain has barely recovered half of the international tourists it had in 2019, which weighs on consumption. This sixth wave has slowed down this incipient recovery in foreign arrivals that began to be seen in the months of September and October.

Armor

Facing this Christmas, the trade has been shielded against possible restrictions to stop the contagion of this sixth wave, the micron. It faces, in fact, the first Christmas campaign in a pandemic without limitations.

From Anged and also from the CEC they insist on the importance of keeping the sector out of restrictions, as an engine of recovery. “The prevention and control measures adopted by the companies in the sector in the last two years, in collaboration with the health authorities, have been effective when it comes to guaranteeing safety,” they say from Anged.

In fact, countries with a high incidence of cases such as Germany, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Italy, France and Portugal “do not contemplate hardening or restricting entry to commercial establishments either.”

