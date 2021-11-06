When the Qatar Foundation landed on the FC Barcelona shirt in September 2011, then the highest-paid sponsorship in football history -30 million euros per season-, many wondered why a country as far and small as Qatar was willing to invest so much money in European sport. A few months earlier, in December 2010, the emirate’s candidacy had been chosen for the celebration of the 2022 World Cup ahead of the United States with practically no infrastructure. Today the enormous controversy surrounding a World Cup that, for the first time in history, will be played in the autumn is well known. Trafficking of votes, buying of wills and more than 6,500 dead workers are some of the accusations that both researchers and Amnesty International itself have been denouncing since Qatar took over the tournament.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Two years before Qatar’s triumphal entry into the world of football, the royal family of Abu Dhabi – another emirate of the Persian Gulf – had bought Manchester City for 150 million pounds. More than a decade later, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has spent almost 1.5 billion on a soccer conglomerate that has expanded globally, with clubs he owns (New York City, Melbourne City and Troyes) and with participation in the shareholding of Girona, Japanese Yokohama Marinos, Uruguayan Montevideo City Torque, Chinese Sichuan Jiuniu, Indian Mumbai City and Belgian Lommel. Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate of the seven that make up the United Arab Emirates, was ahead of all its competitors. In addition to buying City, he pioneered and organized the FIFA Club World Cup in 2009 and 2010 before Qatar won the World Cup for national teams and decided to take the step, in 2011, of acquiring Paris Saint-Germain, the team that this summer signed Leo Messi to complete his album of stickers and try, again, to win the Champions League.

Both maneuvers, both the one in Qatar and the one in Abu Dhabi, respond to certain objectives that, while some of them are common, have their differences. “While Qatar has managed investments abroad as a tool for building a country brand, in the case of the Emirates there is a use of investments in order to improve the competitiveness of the region”, analyzes for Sport Dossier Xavier Ginesta, professor of Sports Marketing at the University of Vic-Universitat Central de Catalunya and author of the book La Disneyització del futbol (Eumo). “The political issue is more blurred in Abu Dhabi, but they are nuances. In Qatar we have seen a clear strategy of public diplomacy through sport, while in the Emirates we have tried to build a brand of territory from a more economic rationale, to attract investment, talent and tourism “, he comments.

THE GULF COUNTRIES SEEK GEOPOLITICAL INFLUENCE WITH THEIR INVESTMENTS IN FOOTBALL

In Europe, the political regimes of the Persian Gulf are frowned upon. Royal families rule the country, there are no elections and therefore no democracy. Nor does sexual or expression freedom exist as we understand them in the Old Continent, and discrimination against women continues to be the order of the day. Through their investments, not only in sports, these States try to clean up their image and position themselves politically among the most influential countries in the world. “In political terms, we are talking about a country brand, soft power, diplomatic activities, national relations, image and reputation. All these things are connected in both cases “Eurasia expert Simon Chadwick, professor of Geopolitical Economics of Sport at EMLyon Business School, explains to Sport Dossier.

Newcastle, last club bought by Saudi Arabia

| .

In those countries, soccer is not a sport for mass consumption. The stadiums are not full and the titles are not celebrated in crowds. In the mid-2000s, Qatar began its expansion by importing talent and offered golden retirements to footballers of the stature of Pep Guardiola and Fernando Hierro. But Emir Al Thani soon improved on the strategy. In addition to attracting players, Qatar had to be physically in Europe if it was to have real influence. “Qatar did not hide its willingness to use football as a geopolitical positioning tool. At PSG, there is a pyramidal structure led by Al Khelaïfi [amigo del emir y presidente de Qatar Sports Investment] where many of the decisions that are made have a political background “, explains Ginesta, who compares it with Manchester City and its lower geostrategic weight in Europe: “The decisions to grow City Football Group have an economic rationale. Sheikh Mansour only considers the relationship with its conglomerate from a profitability point of view “.

AND SAUDI ARABIA APPEARS

In recent years, the most restrictive country in the Persian Gulf had already set foot in European sport by hosting official tournaments of little consequence such as the Italian Super Cup or the Spanish Super Cup itself, which will repeat the venue and format of the semifinals and final this next month from January. But last October 7, the Saudi Public Investment Fund followed in the footsteps of its neighbors and closed the purchase of Newcastle United, an operation highly celebrated by fans of the ‘Magpies’ but at the same time criticized for the origin of the money. The owner of Newcastle is now Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, one of the great fortunes of the planet with more than 320,000 million and a man repeatedly accused of violating human rights. Without imagining it, Newcastle have become the richest club in the world. The capital of bin Salman multiplies by eleven the wealth of Sheikh Mansour, the ‘boss’ of Manchester City.

Sheikhs, increasingly present in European football

| .

Saudi Arabia also wants to have weight in big decisions at the geopolitical level. He wants to be where everyone is, to have a say in the kitchen. “There is a certain line of continuity with what Qatar did. Seeing what he is doing in the field of sports, he maintains a strategy of whitening, because obviously Saudi Arabia has many problems to legitimize its regime. There is a very evident use of sport “says Xavier Ginesta. “Saudi Arabia has done nothing so far. It has no political influence, it has no strategic position, it has no impact on commercial decisions, it has no entry into European football “says Chadwick. “He wants to have a place, like Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but he is late for the party. There is a clear strategic disadvantage, since the other countries have a lot of weight not only in UEFA, but in other confederations “, says the professor from EMLyon. The Eurasia expert believes that we must wait several years to assess whether the investment in Newcastle United can be successful: “We cannot say yet how the bet will go. We need three or five years to understand what his plan is, it is difficult to predict it ”.