Only a few hours have passed since Sirey Morán made her dream of being crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina come true, and in the middle of the celebration of the triumph of the beautiful Honduran, one photo in particular is being the object of emotions and happiness among the faithful followers of the catracha.

For months the battalion of fans of the beauty queen, who were very active throughout the Univisión reality show, and even since the young woman began her preliminary stage in the auditions, they dreamed of seeing Sirey with the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina. It came true and that moment they longed for was captured in photos, which are being a source of pride, circulating on social networks.

Although the Univisión program has already ended, the most loyal fans of the Honduran do not stop looking at the beautiful photo in which Sirey wears her crown, because both for her and for them, it is a testimony that dreams do come true, when you work with strength, dedication, determination and with a lot of support.

In the first images of Sirey with her crown, captured seconds after Alejandra Espinoza announced that she was the queen, and after Migbelis Castellanos put the beautiful tiara on her, the new Nuestra Belleza Latina is seen excited and happy with the taste of the duty accomplished.

This was confessed by the queen herself, in an interview shared by the Nuestra Belleza Latina Instagram account, where she revealed that on her first day as a winner, she has been trying to thank the support that thousands of fans gave her with their votes.

“This is a dream come true, thanks to you. I am already in my new house. It feels weird to say it, but I’m already in Univision, ”Sirey mentioned in the video, in which she was visiting the channel’s facilities in Miami.

“I have not slept at all, I am going to confess to you, because I have been trying to answer many messages on the networks. I have seen many celebrations and I have also seen messages from Hondurans, especially in San Pedro Sula ”, commented Nuestra Belleza Latina.

"He who perseveres, reaches": Sirey Morán, the first Honduran to win Nuestra Belleza Latina With tears in her eyes, Sirey Morán spoke about how she lived the finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina where she was crowned as the new queen. In addition, the Honduran woman opened her heart to reveal the shortcomings in her family, how she honors her parents with this triumph and how perseverance and effort made her…

And when talking about the crown that she won, and that her fans treasure as their own with the photos of the young woman, after winning, which many imagined and even visualized with great faith and energy, the beautiful Hungarian said she was still shocked with her new life .

“I still can’t believe it. I am fascinated. This crown has one more meaning, because risking the job I had, leaving the university (it was what I did) and I was encouraged, I did it and the sacrifice had the product that was expected ”, mentioned the new NUestra Belleza Latina. “So I’m super happy, because Nuestra Belleza Latina fulfills dreams, but if it’s not for you, nothing. I struggled with challenges ”.

FIRST STATEMENTS! Sirey Morán speaks to Hondurans by crowning herself queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina

