It is no secret to anyone that the famous singer Altagracia Ugalde Mota, better known as Ana Bárbara, has established herself within the group genre as one of its highest representatives.

And it is that like good wines, the star has shown that life has decided to skip it, because it looks better than ever, from a heart attack figure, to a very well-groomed face without a single wrinkle.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of Mexican origin has known very well how to exploit each of her talents, from her stage as a singer, model and now an image from her social networks could confirm her beginning in acting.

It was through her official Instagram account where the “Bandido” interpreter shared a series of images and videos characterized as a green and red heroine.

The star has impressed everyone with a sensual look. Photo: PETA Latino

Although many of his followers applauded his sensuality dressed in these costumes and began to question the possibility of starting in acting, the purpose of the costumes is much more serious and committed than everyone imagines.

Ana Bárbara as a savior from stray dogs

In addition to possessing sensuality and talent, the singer has a huge heart and proof of this is the love she always offers her pets, and everything began to make sense in her a year ago when she adopted “Luna”.

The singer shared in networks the day of Luna’s adoption. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

Therefore, the interpreter joined the animal defense organization PETA to raise awareness in the population not to buy a domestic animal and to bet on the adoption of those who live on the streets or suffer abuse.

Ana Bárbara’s campaign in conjunction with PETA

The organization called PETA Latino, has worked under the motto: “Animals are not ours to abuse them in any way,” it opposes speciesism, a supremacist vision of the world.

On this occasion, Ana Bárbara joins a long list of celebrities who have joined PETA Latino to promote kindness towards animals, such as: Luis Gerardo Méndez, Carla Morrison, Kate del Castillo, Jesse & Joy, and CNCO.

The interpreter begins a new stage with the help of PETA Latino. Photo: PETA Latino.

As part of the campaign, the star appeared in a beautiful and very sensual suit in red, consisting of a tight bodysuit, a cape and long boots in the same tone.

It should be noted that the star also took a few moments to share how her life changed with the arrival of “Luna”, as well as the importance of giving the most vulnerable a chance.

“Luna arrived by chance… she was abandoned at a gas station. I … I called my family and told them, we are going to adopt Luna. We are all a family with one more member ”. voiced the star.

Ana Bárbara has become a good example for her thousands of followers. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

And it is that her pet has been one of the best gifts that life has given the singer, and since then she has understood perfectly what it means to give one more chance to the most innocent.

“Please don’t buy animals,” says Ana Bárbara. “If you are sure you can add a member to your family, adopt and please always sterilize.”

