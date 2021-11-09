Today, there is a benchmark in pop music and the big screen, that is undoubtedly Jennifer Lpez, because she is in one of her best personal and professional facets.

It was a few months ago when the Bronx Diva decided to end her relationship with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and it seems that JLo’s life has taken a 180 turn, as she has not been depressed in what most minimal.

After four years, the couple decided to separate from the athlete due to alleged rumors of an infidelity on his part, and since then, the singer’s heart was immediately occupied.

And it is that the New Yorker decided to give herself a new opportunity with one of her ex-boyfriends, and it is the DC Comics star, Ben Affleck.

The couple has been giving each other a new chance in love. Photo: .

What is a fact is that since they both decided to go out again, it seems that time has stopped, and the proof of them is that it looks much better than a few years ago.

JLo looks better than 20 years ago

Their official appearance as a couple was last July, just the day of the birthday of the also actress, as Affleck was most affectionate and attentive to her, as they were even seen kissing.

Since then, the couple have appeared in different social events holding hands and kissing, so no one has been able to avoid comparing their current appearance to that of a few years ago.

The star looks better than ever. Photo: IG / jlo

The stars began dating in 2002, during the filming of Gingli, and a few months later they got engaged, as the actor gave her a diamond ring valued at just over two and a half million dollars.

But the media pressure ended up forcing the two to end their romance and continue their life separately, but now, fate has taken charge of bringing them back together.

It is worth mentioning that at that time, JLo was 32 years old, and very faithful to his style, he has used the vintage fashion of those yesterdays to make them fashionable again today.

JLo knows how to wear a crop top with a lot of style. Photo: IG / jlo

JLo and her Vintage fashion

After disclosing her relationship with Ben, JLo has shown that she is currently going through one of her best physical and professional stages, proof of this are the crop tops that have accompanied her over time.

And it is that, for no one it is a secret that the star is quite demanding of herself, so exercise and good nutrition are part of her daily routine.

The actress wears an image of impact. Photo: IG / jlo

For this reason, the singer and actress can show off her well-worked abdomen with no problem and a few months ago she wore an original two-piece brown dress, with long sleeves and a skirt with an opening in the leg.

It has always been one step ahead of fashion. Photo: IG / jlo

And it is that her beauty and sensuality have led her to exploit the most daring outfits, and throughout them she has known very well how to perfect them, to the point of positioning herself as a benchmark in fashion today.

