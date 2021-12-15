The love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner led them to establish themselves as one of the most stable marriages in the entertainment world, since in 2005 they decided to unite their lives.

Their love was consolidated with the arrival of their three children: Violet (15 years old), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9), but the marriage lasted only 13 years, because at the end of 2018 they announced their divorce.

However, the former couple has a fairly civilized relationship for the sake of their children, and they even find that they support each other in their new relationships, since he is with Jennifer López, and she is rekindling an affair with the American businessman John Miller.

And it is that this good relationship between them, was completely verified when they decided to spend together last Thanksgiving, but some new images have questioned such relationship.

Apparently the situation between them things are not as good as it seems. Photo: ..

Photos of the fight between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

It should be noted that he has monopolized the first yarns after revealing his relationship with Jennifer López, as thousands of fans hope that their love will return to where they left it and can finally reach the altar.

But now, the images that have circulated through social networks, you can see the former couple in what appears to be a fight between them, and they assure that the relationship is not as “pink” as fans believe.

Some Internet users have started a debate regarding the images, since the sequence of the photographs have different ways of seeing, as some believe that it is a fight, and others say that it is not.

The situation between the couple has divided opinions in networks. Photo: .

In one of them, the former couple is seen walking through the streets of California, where Ben is seen gesturing with his hands repeatedly, while Jennifer turns to look at the street and listens to him a little downcast.

Everything seems to indicate that the couple met outside their children’s school, and apparently they were only exchanging a series of opinions that involves them and their offspring.

And it is that in the other image you can see how the actor approaches to see a sheet that his ex dies but sees it just above her shoulder, one of the most beautiful gestures that the actor has had with the mother of his children.

The actor has shared that everything between them is now very cordial. Photo: .

Is Jennifer Garner to blame for Ben Affleck’s addictions?

It is no secret to anyone that the actor has had to deal with his problems with alcohol on several occasions and has even fallen into rehab on more than one occasion, but now he reveals the reason for his addiction.

The also producer spoke like never before with Howard Stern, and shared the stage of romance that he currently lives with JLo and also some details of his ex-marriage with Jennifer Garner.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that his marriage was quite toxic, because now he points to her as the culprit of his addictions and problems with alcohol.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped… I was like ‘I can’t leave for my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out that that was not the solution, “he explained.

So far the actress has not reacted to the statements of her ex. Photo: .

According to Affleck’s statements, the actors’ marriage fell apart long before he decided to divorce, but he assures that today they have a very civilized relationship.

“I knew she was a good mother and I hoped she would know that I was a good father. I had to be sober – I also knew it – and I recognized it, ”he asserted.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE