It was in the middle of a live performance at the Premios Lo Nuestro, when reggaeton artist Natti Natasha announced that she was pregnant with her first daughter in common with Raphy Pina.

And just a month later, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez came to the world, who has stolen the spotlight of her successful parents on more than one occasion for her beauty and tenderness.

Now, at only six months old, the girl is quite a beauty, and has inherited one of the best attributes of the singer of Dominican origin, and it is her eyes.

Life is identical to his mother. Photo: IG / queenvidaisabelle

It should be noted that the girl came to the world in the middle of the scandals that surrounded the singer, since thousands of Internet users assured that she was the culprit that Anuel AA and Karol G ended their relationship.

And it is that both stars collaborated in the song “Diosa” and the singer prepared to launch some statements that leave much to think about, because she shared that “she had spent the night with Anuel AA”.

The star and Anuel denied the rumors. Photo: IG / karrolg / nattinatasha

It was just in December of last year when the Colombian Karol G decided to go to his native country, which began to unleash several rumors of an infidelity between him and the Dominican.

However, the star decided to ignore it and assured that only she and Anuel were good friends, and she was ready for the arrival of little Vida Isabelle.

The singer has become a cute mother. Photo: IG / nattinatasha

EYES by Vida Isabelle

Both the music producer and the singer have not stopped sharing how much their little daughter has grown, who has stolen the hearts of thousands of followers.

And it is that a few days ago, the girl of only six months old touched the users of social networks by outlining a beautiful smile while posing next to her famous parents.

The tender image was shared through Pina’s profile and you could see the way in which the girl fired her father before going to work.

“Things at home are changing and @queenvidaisabelle also wakes up happy. Dad has to go out to work… ”Raphy wrote next to the clip.

Natti tries to spoil her daughter daughter in all aspects. Photo: IG / queenvidaisabelle

But what has most attracted the attention of the more than 34 million followers of reggaeton is that it has inherited the big eyes of the Dominican singer.

Proof of this is the most recent video of the girl, where she not only makes “eyes”, but also reveals her beautiful smile.

The video was published on her official Instagram account, which is verified and has more than one million followers, a profile that is managed by the singer and her husband.

And the singer has tried to show her little daughter a taste for fashion, but without a doubt her best accessory is her big eyes.

The youngest inherited one of her mother’s best attractions. Photo: IG / queenvidaisabelle / nattinatasha

In surprise or amazement, the minor does not miss the opportunity to hypnotize her followers with her tender gaze.

