Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra enchanted her fans with a hot photo

Ana Parra is always sharing with her more than 143 thousand Instagram followers about her exercise routines, tips to keep fit and inspiring messages to train. This time he went further and showed his marked abdomen and toned figure with a photo session with which he literally got sparks.

The former athlete from the fifth season of Exatlón United States posed in a bikini with a flare in each hand. “To shine life,” he wrote in the publication that quickly surpassed 5,400 likes and hundreds of comments.

“How beautiful you are, Anita, you have a beautiful body”, “There is my God, you look spectacular”, “Blessed God for creating such a beautiful woman”, and “Waoo spectacular. I’m going to send you to clone ”, were some of the flattering comments that his fans left him”.

The 26-year-old athlete has been quite active on social networks with photos and phrases that motivate her to exercise. “Come on Ana, you can handle EVERYTHING (Phrases that I repeat myself every so often). @nodaysoff #outfit. Would you like to see the routine that made me sweat like this? ”He noted in a recent post, where he posed in his workout clothes.

And for those who want to see the step by step of her routine, the Colombian shared a set of images where she can be seen on different exercise machines giving 100 percent to each one. “With an eye on the target,” he wrote.

Her followers appreciated her effort and rewarded her with beautiful messages. “Beautiful, how well with your routines, tough champion, perseverance makes a profit”, “You are beautiful, in addition, you radiate an incredible positivism”, and “You are well tried and always giving your best, and additionally, you are a humble, simple and beautiful ”, were some comments.

Ana Parra is an athlete, model and engineer. During her participation in the fifth season of the Telemundo reality show, Exatlon United States, she reached the semifinal, but due to a painful neck and nose injury she suffered, she could not play the final against Norma Palafox.

In a recent video that he uploaded to his Instagram, he revealed several things that his followers were unaware of. He defined himself as a very spiritual person, who likes hobbies such as meditating and reading. When asked what does he live on? She stated that she invests in the stock market and that she also receives income from her work as a model, influencer and entrepreneur ”. She also revealed that she is almost always very quiet and serious.

Other things we know about the athlete is that she loves motorcycles, but unfortunately a few days ago her precious vehicle was stolen, the one that has not yet appeared, despite her efforts to find it.

