Today, Ángela Aguilar has positioned herself as one of the most important representatives of the group genre, as she has crossed the borders of Mexico with her great talent and beauty.

The young woman began her career alongside her father and has had to bear the stigma of her famous surname, but at 18 years of age, Angela has managed to give herself a place of her own.

However, the singer has had to deal with the rumors that have had to deal with the rumors that have begun to circulate regarding her private life, and one of the strongest was an alleged pregnancy,

Since 2019, many fans and even some media began to affirm that the interpreter born in California, USA, had become a mother when she was 16 years old.

Since then, the teenager’s name has become the talk of those who claim that her parents decided to hide the pregnancy and it was even said that she had twins.

And all those rumors began when the young performer of hits like “Red Sky” and “Your blood in my body” shared an image where she is seen carrying a newborn.

In the image the star is seen when she was 16 years old with a baby in her hands, and many fans say that Angela’s face is very similar to that of new mothers.

The face of the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty looks without a drop of makeup and a wide smile, and even with some dark circles and bags under the eyes, while wearing a red blouse and an open striped shirt.

Apparently it is an image that the same star published some time ago. Photo: Twitter

Due to the pink tones of the blanket that surrounds the baby, many say that it is a girl, but in networks it was assured that the star had two boys, and the identity of the alleged father has never been revealed.

Romances of Angela Aguilar

The beauty and talent of the 18-year-old have placed her as one of the most sought-after singers in the music industry, so it is a surprise that she stole some hearts.

Although the star has never revealed that she has a boyfriend or is interested in a prospect, several of her fans have especially related her to two young people from the world of music.

The first of them is the son of the “Foal”, Alex Fernández, 27 years old, the same one who was 25 years old when his followers asked them to be a couple, since the attractiveness of both was very evident.

Both singers always denied that there was any romantic interest between them.

Thousands of followers began to assure that it would be the union of two great families of the music industry and it would become a true empire if the Fernández and the Aguilar were united through them.

But that only remained in rumors, that the grandson of the “Charro de huentitán” has been in relationship with his current wife, Alexia, for 13 years and recently they shared that they are waiting for the arrival of their first baby whom they will call, Mia.

While the other famous person who has been very noted for the singer is Christian Nodal, and the rumors intensified with the launch of the song that they both sang: “Tell me how you want.”

However, the story between them cannot be given, as it is in the public domain that the group singer has a very formal relationship with Belinda, and they are even planning the wedding for next year 2022.

The topic of the stars has broken with YouTube since the release date. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_ / nodal

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE