11/18/2021 at 09:02 CET

The piglet is one of the clear examples of what the introduction of an exotic species in a habitat that is not its own can mean. It is an animal that arises as a result of the crossing between the Iberian boar, an autochthonous species typical of the peninsula, with the Vietnamese pig, of Asian origin and declared an invasive species by the Government for two years. The first hybrid specimen between the two species was identified in Spain in 2010.

This wild pig is smaller than the wild boar, weighs between 80 and 100 kilos and has longer legs. In general, it is hairier, has a thick dark coat, although hairless specimens have also been detected. In addition, its snout is usually longer than that of the wild boar; however, they can also have a flat nose.

On the other hand, the female Vietnamese pig lives a monthly mating period (as opposed to the biannual reproductive ritual of the wild boar) and their litters are more numerous. Despite the fact that they feral, they are more trusting of humans and tend to approach the population centers, being the object of abuses and traffic accidents, a problem that is accentuated due to their diurnal nature, unlike the wild boar, which is a lot more active at night.

Likewise, they do not hesitate to approach the nearest crops and plantations in search of food, so they are also a real danger to farmers’ crops. As for the gastronomic use, it is not a very used animal in the kitchen, because it has a very fatty meat.

From fashionable pet to environmental threat

In the last decade, this animal has spread to Valencia, Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Aragon and Navarra. Its proliferation in the natural environment is due to the uncontrolled release of Vietnamese pig, an animal that became very famous as a pet practically all over the world, after images of various celebrities were spread, George Clooney being the main example, with this variety of domestic pig at home.

However, despite the fact that during the breeding season these pigs look like small boars of reduced proportions and endearing appearance, the truth is that when they reach adulthood in some cases they can exceed 100 kilos in weight, so many households do not they can (or do not want to) face their feeding and care.

It is at this time that the owners decide to release them into nature and thus become a threat to the ecosystem in which they have been introduced, as well as for the evolution of the Iberian boar, with which they must coexist.

As the Vietnamese pig is a subspecies of the wild boar, reproduction between the invader and the native species is possible, a cross from which the pig is born. Because of his greater reproductive capacity, this hybrid can expand and easily settle into an ecosystem, outnumbering wild boar populations. In this way, the pig is spreading through Spain.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition also points out that the cross between the wild boar and the Vietnamese pig “Could reduce the genetic heritage of the Spanish wild boar population & rdquor; when the genes of both species are mixed, especially when one of them includes the weaknesses of an animal, originally, domestic.

Its proliferation generates a great impact on both the fauna and the local flora, since being omnivorous animals they can feed on both plants and other living beings, mainly small vertebrates and some insects.

For all these reasons, the Vietnamese pig, the starting point of this environmental problem, is included in the Spanish Catalog of Invasive Species, which is why its possession, transport, traffic and trade in live specimens is prohibited.

The hunters, big hit

Hunters are some of the hardest hit. The Association of Hunting Entities of the Valencian Community has been denouncing the proliferation of both Vietnamese pigs and pigs for some years.

“Apparently, what has happened is that some urbanites have acquired Vietnamese pigs as pets and, when they have tired of them or they have become too big to take care of them at home, they have released them in the wild, in our mountains and fields & rdquor ;, said this entity in a statement.

The association warns that these specimens “They should not be in our fields and mountains & rdquor; and they list a list of negative consequences for the environment.

“They are causing damage to farmers, but they also endanger people who may come across them as they are animals accustomed to not being afraid of people,” they say.

Vietnamese pigs and pigs “are snatching and altering the genetics of our rich and varied natural heritage and its biodiversity & rdquor ;, but they are also“ hurting the preserve holders & rdquor ;.

This is so because in the preserves the wild boar is being replaced, “with a value of 150 or 300 euros (according to the Administration itself) by the pig, which has no economic value & rdquor ;.

Likewise, the hunters of the Association of Hunting Entities of the Valencian Community warn of the “possible patrimonial liability derived from the passivity, inactivity or lack of action of the Public Administration, by not adopting adequate measures to avoid said damages & rdquor ;.

The Navarrese Hunters Association (Adecana), for its part, stated already in 2017, when the problem began to be serious in this community, that there is a danger that the pig will end up replacing the wild boar if the hybridization continues. “The genetic identity of the wild boar & rdquor; can be lost, they warn. Furthermore, the pig lacks any hunting or culinary interest.

For this reason, administrations and experts recall the need not to release pets or exotic animals into the wild inappropriate for the ecosystem, as this only results, in the long run, in a serious alteration of the natural balance.

Invasive alien species, whether plants or animals, are one of the main environmental problems that Spain currently has, because they displace native species, which may end up disappearing.

As of January 1, 2022, with the new regulations on animals, it will be forbidden to keep Vietnamese pigs as pets, which experts trust that this will help stop their feral and crossbreeding with other species.

It may interest you: What are the 100 most dangerous invasive species in Spain and the world?