The dreaded “pig slaughter” on British farms, due to understaffing in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants, started this week with the slaughter in East Anglia of 500 animals, later buried or cremated.

“This is only the beginning”, has declared Zoe Davies, Executive Director of the National Pork Association (NPA), which has warned that until 120,000 pigs they can be euthanized in the next few weeks if the situation does not change.

“The problem here is not the lack of supplies, but the lack of space on the farms,” ​​stressed Davies. “And this happens because in the slaughterhouses there are not enough personnel to be able to process the meat, so there is no choice but to eliminate the pigs and prevent them from entering the food chain.”

In a recent interview at the BBC, the “premier” Boris Johnson downplay the problem, denounced by farmers themselves and animal welfare groups, claiming that the fate of pigs is to be killed in any case. “And the great hecatomb of the pigs has not happened yet,” he added. “We’ll see what happens.”

“What is happening is that we farmers are condemned to this financial and emotional disaster,” he declared. Vicky Scott, East Yorkshire farm owner and swine protester before the conference of Conservative Party in Manchester. “We pay our staff well, and it is not our fault that there are not enough butchers.”

The Pig Cattle Association and the British Meat Processing Association (BMPA) They have asked the Government to grant 12-month visas to allow Central European immigrants to fill vacancies, as part of a Covid economic recovery package.

“The government has to help us because we have done everything in our power to solve the problem,” warned Zoe Davies. “Meat processors have raised wages exponentially to try and recruit in recent months. But the reality is that most Britons don’t want to work in slaughterhouses, no matter what you pay them.”

