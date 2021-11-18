11/18/2021 at 22:56 CET

There is no one, no one, in the ‘paddock’ of the Motorcycle World Championship and, much less, in MotoGP, who knows the riders more and better than Óscar Haro, the Sporting Director of Lucio Cecchinello’s team (official Honda), which this weekend, in the Jerez test, will close 32 years of history among the ‘kings’.

Haro, who started racing when he was five years old and accompanied the pilot Ángel Vargas to the races, sitting on the saddle of his motorcycle on the trailer because he couldn’t fit anywhere else, leaves after having helped and taught dozens of pilots. He leaves because he just became a father and wants to enjoy his daughter. And he leaves because he wants to dedicate himself to helping children who want to be champions. And he leaves with tears in his eyes.

You are an exceptional being in the world of motorcycles, because you never wanted to be a pilot.

In fact, I, from the first day that I realized that I didn’t have the wood of a pilot, although I was going fast, yes, but not to win, I decided that I wanted to dedicate my life to being with them, to helping them, to being what who is now called his assistant. Besides, my family was poor, very humble, and they couldn’t have helped me either.

There are pilots who consider you like their family.

I have a very special bond with the pilots. Some say that even too much. Ok, yes, I accept it. It is my way of being, my personality, and they feel comfortable with me. I, I repeat, am not a frustrated rider like dozens and dozens of engineers, technicians and mechanics in the paddock: I am what I wanted to be, their trusted man. And they know it. And they notice it.

It all started & mldr;

It all started when Lucio (Cecchinello, former rider and owner of the LCR MotoGP team) hired me as a mechanic and immediately saw me with that gift of people and told me to help him with the riders. And, from there, my work has always been linked to the day-to-day life of the pilots, taking care of them, being on top of them, not missing anything, controlling their schedule, the events they have, if they suffer accidents, being with them & mldr;

How are the pilots?

The classic pilot, the base pilot, the most common of all, is a selfish boy, because to be a champion you must be selfish, self-centered and, yes, tremendously competitive. I have met many kids, pilots, with enormous talent, who have come to nothing for being alone, that, very good. Here, in the end, you have to get a guy off the track, you have to take his place in the best team. It is a sport that is you against everyone. This is not a team sport, no, this is not football or basketball. Here you go out to the court and you play it yourself against the others.

He told me that sometimes he would kill them.

Well, yes, they are very good people, although, sometimes, you would kill them but, since I have seen them all arrive, I love them all. When I arrived, the heroes were others, the ones there were, and now they are. I remember as if it were today when Dani (Pedrosa) arrived from the Movistar Cup and he was very small and his father asked me to give him a hand “because, Óscar, uncle, he is very small, he does not know languages ​​and he is a little lost & rdquor ;. And that gave me incredible satisfaction, because it was a father who was entrusting his son to you. And that trust has been repeated with many parents.

How is it possible that they overcome the risk?

Look, when I started doing motocross, I realized that falls, fractures, injuries were part of the game, you saw them as something natural. And I quit. Like I told you, it wasn’t for me. Now, when sometimes I go with them to do ‘dirt track’ or ‘supermotard’ and I give myself a stick, give it to me! I don’t want to see the bike for three months and they, however, get up and go by the bike to continue. It is innate in them, because what they want is to get back on the bike and see where they have failed and rectify the line immediately. That is the difference.

But, I insist, they are not afraid of anything.

When you start running at the age of three, you internalize all those falls, those injuries, those fractures, you don’t see the danger. They are not afraid of risk because they have grown up with it. And it is that, in their progression, they have to fall and they have to hurt themselves. I was talking about it with Jorge Martín’s mother, who has done a lot of damage this year, and she told him this is what there is, that it is the only way to learn, to improve. And, yes, it is true, sometimes there are more fiery than others, but Jorge will soon know how to be in his place. For Casey (Stoner), who we will all recognize has been one of the greats, I had to calm him down, to stop, because ‘Casey, this is almost 300 horses’ and, sometimes, his tremendous talent did not serve him because he was crazy lost, it had no measure. It was on-off.

But you go away, but you don’t go away.

Yes, yes, I abandon this madness of the World Cup and I go with my family, I am going to see the apple of my eye grow up, Lola, who is 20 months old, and my mother, my sister and my wife. But I will continue on the circuits, in the Spanish Championship, with the LaGlisse team, which is one of the best quarries in the world, helping the children that Jaime Fernández-Avilés prepares. This is a drug. Motorcycling has given me everything and I want to give back part of what it has given me.

How do you get along with the parents of the pilots?

Look, one of the good things about Fernández-Avilés, owner of the team where I am going to work with these children, is that he does not allow parents to enter boxing. There are two types of parents. One, the one who accompanies their children because their children want to ride a motorcycle and they think they have a Messi, a Márquez, a Nadal, or a Jordan at home, who are the host and another type of father, who is even worse, They are those who do not like their children to ride motorcycles, but they force them because they are frustrated riders, who have not been able to run, and their son has to run on a motorcycle through the nose. Neither type is good. I know very few of good parents.

Wow.

You will see. Being a father is already difficult, but being the father of a pilot is much more complicated. When they are young, they give their life and money so that their children can run or, I repeat, project their frustration of not having been able to run. The problem is that they want to remain linked to them when they are already in the hands of professionals. And that’s where they fail. When Raúl and ‘Pitito’ Fernández’s father asked me to take care of them, I did it with only one conditions: you disappear from our sight from Monday to Saturday, when the children are mine, and I will give them to you on Sunday. so you can do what you want. From Monday to Saturday, they are professionals; Sunday, they are your children. And there you have Raúl, runner-up in the Moto2 world.