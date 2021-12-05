12/05/2021 at 2:49 PM CET

The ex-madridista Antonio Cassano he had them with Cristiano Ronaldo, as the former footballer has revealed on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, BoboTv.

According to him, the Portuguese star wrote to the now retired striker recriminating a few words he did about CR7. In fact, the bite between Cassano and Christian He comes from afar, and the Italian does not shut up when he has the opportunity.

“Cristiano wrote to me on WhatsApp asking for more respect for everything he has won and for the goals he made, and for what he represented. I’m not afraid to tell the truth, I face the whole world, from the Pope to the last person on this earth, “Cassano began by saying.” I told Cristiano Ronaldo, that if disrespect is to say that There is only one Ronaldo and he is the ‘Phenomenon’, and that Messi is much better than him, that was not disrespect. I was telling him the truth of the facts, that Messi is much better than him and that there is only one Ronaldo. “

To all this, Cassano continued with his anecdote and, again, named Messi, in this case, to give him an example on a personal level.

“I called Gigi Buffon and asked her if she had given my number to someone. She confirmed that she gave my number to the press officer and he gave it to Cristiano. She sent me messages saying ‘I have a lot of money, I have scored more than 750 goals You’ve only scored 150 in your entire career. I’ve said what I think and I don’t think it’s a shit, it’s a personal opinion, because he did it with me, “continued Cassano. “I was wondering why a person does something like that. CRistiano Ronaldo has everything, he lives serene, calm and relaxed, instead of going to see what they say or do not say about you, do like Lionel Messi, take an example of him, who is a person who does not give a damn about everything the world, instead of going to see who’s talking about it, send a message to me, this one or the other. “

“Buffon and Chiellini You know this made me mad Cristiano, but what’s wrong with you? What problem do you have? “, He finished.