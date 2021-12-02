Related news

Tiger Woods shook the sports world last February. Football was looking towards a day of Champions League, but the news that arrived from the United States took away all interest to the eighth of the continental tournament. Golfer Tiger Woods had been in a serious car accident while traveling alone between Rolling Hill Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. His state of health was not at all hopeful and the data that was confirmed were scarce.

The hours passed with tension across the planet. And, gradually, good news began to be certified: Tiger Woods was conscious. The golfer had lost control of his car during a curve and fell down a ravine several meters. The car was completely destroyed and the player had to be extracted with the help from firefighters. The quick response of the ambulance and its immediate transfer to the hospital managed to leave everything in a fright.

Woods, however, faced the great challenge of his career. The popular golfer, in addition to having to clean up his image once again due to another scandal, had to recover from “a long surgery on the lower part of his right leg and the ankle after being taken to the hospital. “After being discharged, he was setting goals. First in May, when he assured that he only wanted to walk on his own. And after the summer, with his mind set on going back to the green.

Woods’ goal now is “very realistic“. He wants to be part of the PGA Tour, but choosing those tournaments in which he sees truthful options to be able to fight.”Like ben hogan did“, has recognized the American golfer.” Choose a few tournaments a year and play in them. I’ve been training on it and prepared for it. I think I’ll have to play like this from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it is my reality, I understand and accept it. “Hogan made history. Woods wants to repeat it. Retirement is a long way off.

The ‘Hogan case’

The example that Tiger Woods wants to follow is not simple, but it reflects the golfer’s hunger for history. Ben hogan He became one of the best on the circuit in his time and his name has remained at the highest to date. However, he did not have anything easy after looking death face to face both to save his life and to do the same with that of his wife. Hogan, champion of nine ‘Majors‘, he was also close to retiring early.

The facts in question date back to 1949. At that time, the facilities that elite athletes have when it comes to moving from one tournament to another did not exist. Ben Hogan was leaving with his wife, on his Cadillac, from one part to another. And when necessary, he changed transport to go to Europe. On one of those trips, a hard car accident changed his life forever.

Hogan and his wife were in Texas. At night, a bus tried to overtake a truck that was slowing down. In that movement, they did not spot Hogan’s car and they took it ahead. The little information available at that time relates that they could only see the lights of the bus, blinding them completely. Hogan stepped aside to protect his wife, in the passenger seat, and both were able to relate what happened after the medical intervention.

Ben Hogan during the US Open USGA

The golfer was very close to not being able to do it. As a result of that accident, and after more than an hour waiting for the ambulance, Ben Hogan suffered a broken clavicle, another in the ankle, also in the ribs and, most seriously, in the pelvis. To this were added other injuries to his face, especially in one eye that reduced his vision. Hogan spent time in hospital and, after 16 months of recovery, he was able to return.

The American struggled with fatigue and created a different competition routine in order to have the right physique. Thus, in 1953, only four years after being about to die, made history by winning three greats in a row such as the Masters, the US Open and the Brithis Open. Now your example can serve Tiger Woods.

