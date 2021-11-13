11/13/2021 at 11:43 CET

Valentino rossi announced in August his decision to retire at the end of the course in Valencia, aged 42 and after 26 seasons in the World Cup. The Italian star, who has confessed that he still does not feel ready to take such an important step in his life, even considered continuing one or two more years, but his results in his first and only campaign with Team Petronas SRT, satellite of Yamaha, after leaving the official team, have been so discreet that ‘il dottore’ has had no choice but to say goodbye.

Rossi has hit bottom in 2021 and has reaped its worst sporting results since it began in the World Cup back in 1996. The ’46’ no longer met its objectives in 2019 and Yamaha anticipated announcing to Fabio Quartararo as his replacement in the factory squad heading into 2021. Lin jarvis offered to Valentino a ‘dignified departure’ at Petronas, guaranteeing him by contract an M1 ‘black leg’ and factory equipment. Time has proved Yamaha right, since Quartararo has been proclaimed champion this season, coinciding with the slump of Rossi.

The Italian, who has not won a race since Assen 2017, signed his last MotoGP podium at Sherry in 2020 and remained in the ‘top five’ until the middle of the year. At the Catalan GP he crashed when he was fighting for victory and that was the turning point that would end up marking his decline at Yamaha. He also fell in the next race, in France, in the first round. He later tested positive for Covid and missed the double appointment of Aragon, reappearing in Valencia with a new fall in the race.

The change from Monster’s official colors to Petronas’s private ones started well. In Qatar tie he qualified fourth on the grid. Nothing to do with reality. In the fifteen great prizes disputed until his first ‘farewell’ in front of his Tavullia fans, in Misano, Rossi only entered Q2 five times. In the race he has scored less than half of the time, being his eighth place in Austria , thanks to the rain that fell at the end of the test, his best result of the course

Beyond his obvious loss of speed and his position at the bottom of the general classification, another piece of information confirms that Valentino is no longer who he was: the number of falls. If he has excelled at something in more than two decades as a pilot, it was for his regularity and ability to avoid falls and major injuries. In the past, the Grand Prix of the Americas Rossi added the ninth of the year, thus surpassing a particular negative record since he returned to Yamaha in 2013.

Rossi’s last title was in 2009, 12 years ago, but perhaps more significant is that dSince 2010 he has only won 10 races, the last, in 2017. That is, 10 wins in 11 years. For a reference to compare, in 2005 he was able to win 11 races in a single year.

The current MotoGP, with more than 270 hp, speeds that exceed 360 km / h and the new technologies require an athlete’s physical level: “A modern MotoGP is very physically demanding and you arrive on Sunday already tired of Friday and Saturday training You have to be 100% fit, and you also have to be very young. I can train hard and try to be 100% fit, but being young, unfortunately for me, is very difficult & rdquor ;, he claimed ironic days ago.