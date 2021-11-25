Updated Thursday, 25 November 2021 – 01:56

Carlos Garcia Pozo

15,000 winegrowers, almost 600 wineries and thousands of citizens of The Rioja, wash and Navarre fear that the first quality brand created in Spain in 1925 breaks out in another political battle. A successful brand, as you rate it Iigo Torres CEO of the Rioja Group, which showed its extraordinary strength in 2020, the year the pandemic examined the entire world economy.

The Qualified Denomination of Origin (DOC) Rioja increased by 8.3% its exports with which it was able to minimize the hecatomb of the fall in sales of up to 40% of the product aimed at the Spanish hospitality industry. With an ambitious recovery plan underway, the Regulatory Council opposes the threat of a Rioja subdivision sponsored by the PNV to create its own control body in Rioja Alavesa.

The PNV has reactivated its objective of controlling from the Basque Country the production of one of the most famous wines in the world. Next Tuesday, Congress will debate the admissibility of a regulatory change on the conditions of appellations of origin that affect territories belonging to more than one autonomous community.

A normative change that the party of Andoni Ortuzar commissioned Mikel Legarda, its most brilliant deputy and jurist, and entrusted by the nationalists to brush up on the previous agreement with EH Bildu on a new sovereign Basque statute. It’s a big shot, they warn from the Regulatory Council, the organ made up of viticulturists and winemakers and that since July 2020 Rome has moved with Santiago to prevent the reform that the PNV intends to go ahead.

Rioja is a value in which the three areas that comprise it are essential to understand a centennial project that was guided from its birth by the search for quality, says Torres, who is also a director of the Regulatory Council and a member of the Interprofessional Wine Organization. de Rioja, the two bodies that ensure the quality of the wine and its commercialization within a very competitive international market.

Almost 350,000 inhabitants southern lava, La Rioja and southwestern Navarra live on a product that only in direct sale of wine exceeds the 1.3 billion euros but that multiplies its influence on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with very firm bets such as wine tourism (166 million revenue in 2019) and the entire industrial sector that ranges from the manufacture of corks, bottles and machinery and vehicles that require both thousands of winegrowers and 600 wineries.

Rioja alavesa. Sales

Winegrowers and winemakers had received with hope the first data from 2021 with a growth already of 6% compared to 2020 when they were surprised by the reactivation of a political claim in which the PNV demands the creation of a sub-denomination within the DOC Rioja for Rioja Alavesa wines, but which includes the creation of its own regulatory council that would establish all the conditions on the cultivation of the grape, its control in the delivery to the wineries and the elaboration and commercialization of these wines.

The territorial weight of the Basque Country, La Rioja and Navarra is not homogeneous, nor is the institutional positioning regarding the controversy caused by the PNV initiative. According to the 2020 Regulatory Council data, the wineries located in the community of La Rioja produced 186 million liters in front of 66 million liters made by Alava wineries and the 16 million wineries Navarre. A leadership of La Rioja that is also seen in the grapes contributed to generate these wines since they were produced 288,000 tons in front of 75,000 tons in Basque vineyards and 46,000 tons of Navarrese grapes.

Rioja alavesa. Map

The production and manufacturing model of Rioja wine is meticulously controlled by the Regulatory Council, which with up to 200 inspectors oversees the harvest, is present at the delivery of the grapes by the producers to the winemakers and oversees both the production process and the bottling of the product with this certification. Industry sources warn that it is common for Alava wineries to receive grapes from both Rioja Alta and Rioja Oriental.

The reform proposed by the PNV does not make any sense, it is not a request from the sector and we have transferred parties and institutions that must respect the criteria of the legitimate owners of the Rioja brand, which are the wine growers and winemakers, warns Torres, who also endorsed last July the forceful declaration of the Regulatory Council chaired by Fernando Ezquerro against the scheme activated by the nationalists to gain control of the future Basque regulatory council.

An initiative reactivated in full budget negotiation with the Government of Pedro Sánchez and after verifying the importance of the Rioja brand after the stress test that was a 2020 marked by the pandemic. A negative exercise, as recognized by the general director of the Regulatory Council, Jos Luis Lapuente, but who visualized the importance of exports (44% of sales) with countries such as the United Kingdom (one in three bottles sold outside Spain), Germany and the United States as the main markets.

Lapuente, with 23 years of experience in the regulatory body, defends with data the virtuality of the great umbrella that is Rioja for

thousands of winegrowers and winemakers and its growth potential even in mature European markets. According to the consultant Wine Intelligence, has made it the sixth world brand of knowledge and loyalty in the world market and even the 50% of consumers Germans have not discovered it.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more