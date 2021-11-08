In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Black Friday is next day 26, but there are already some more than interesting sales on Amazon, especially if you are thinking of changing your mobile phone.

If you have followed all the news about Xiaomi and its satellites in recent times, you may be familiar with one of the most promising mobiles that can be bought right now, the POCO F3 5G, which equips a Snapdragon 870 processor and whose price it is now much lower than usual.

The reason is that Amazon wants to heat up the weeks leading up to Black Friday and does so with sales. It is what allows buy the POCO F3 5G cheaper than ever before in this store, for only 279 euros of price.

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

This offer affects the blue and black model and, in theory at least, it will be available for a few days. Of course, taking into account the stock problems that are having, it is possible that the units are sold out, so If the price seems competitive, you’d better hurry.

It is well worth it, as we were able to see first-hand in its complete analysis. It performs well at all levels, especially when it is required to run very demanding applications and games.

In addition to the power provided by its processor, one of the best of the moment, it is up to par on the screen, AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh, but also in connectivity. With WiFi 6 and 5G you have everything to connect to the internet at maximum speed.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

Of course, to squeeze its features you will first need to buy a router with WiFi 6, although fortunately there are already very competitive and cheap models.

As always in orders to Amazon, shipping is free whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account, since it exceeds 29 euros in price. However, if you have it, it will reach you faster, so maybe you want to take advantage of it now to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.