The new model of the company POCO wants to conquer 5G with very balanced mid-range features and with a knockdown price, as is usual in the brand owned by Xiaomi.

As we well know, the POCO M4 Pro 5G will be announced at 8:00 p.m. on November 9 through a global launch event, as the company itself announced a few days ago.

The point is that the mobile has been leaked, just a week before its presentation, and thanks to that we can already talk about the terminal with data on the table and clarified design.

POCO’s phone will be a revamped version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China a month ago. The leak, by the way, comes from the medium ThePixel.vn who have shared some images that we leave here.

As we said, on the front it shows off the classic selfie camera, it has a dual camera system on the back and, like the POCO M3 Pro 5G, the camera block is placed in a rectangle-shaped module. , which has the POCO mark on the right.

Regarding its specifications, vLet’s see what the POCO M4 Pro 5G mounts as we have been able to know:

POCO M4 Pro 5GScreen 6.6 “| IPS | Full HD + | 90 HzProcessorDimensity 810RAM4 GB | 6 GB | 8 GBInternal memory128 GBRear cameras Main 50 Mpx | Wide angle 8 MpxFront camera16 MpxBattery5,000 mAh | 33WOperating SystemMIUI 12.5 (Android 11) PriceNS

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers Full HD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 810 chipset will be in charge of bringing the 5G and very good performance within the mid-range.

As for the memories, the leaked ensures that it will be available in three variants such as 4 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage.

It has a camera 16 megapixels on the front. Its rear camera setup has a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel wide angle, an LED flash and the IA logo that indicates that there will be proprietary technology improving the photos.

All this will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that carries support for 33W fast charging. And the logical thing is that it comes with Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5.

At the moment, we do not know the price, but it is most likely that we will see similar values ​​to the previous POCO M3 Pro that, by the way, convinced us in its analysis.