One of the best POCO phones goes down and a lot in price now that Amazon has advanced thousands of Black Friday offers.

The return of little in the last one has been one of the great events of the technological world, especially because it has put on sale several mobiles that by power should cost much more, but are surprisingly cheap, as is the case of the POCO X3 Pro .

For example, it boasts a Snapdragon 860 processor, a high-end chip that guarantees maximum fluidity at all times.. With this, it would be difficult to affirm without knowing it that right now its price is only 199 euros, and not in any version, but in the one that has 256GB of capacity.

This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

They are 100 euros off the original price, which was already quite cheap when this phone was presented, the one with the best price / power ratio.

There are many more reasons why the POCO X3 Pro is worth buying, as you have seen in the Business Insider Spain analysis.

The screen is for example 120 Hz with Full HD + resolution, and that is quite noticeable when watching series, movies or playing games, and even when simply browsing the Android menus, which work much more fluidly.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

Surely this offer on Amazon’s POCO X3 Pro, anticipated from Black Friday, makes that there is no other better option if what you are looking for is a powerful mobile that does not go in price. The extra storage capacity makes its useful life somewhat longer, as there will be no shortage of short-term memory.

Although in theory this offer will last more than a week, everything depends on the demand and the availability of stock, so if you are interested in buying it at these 199 euros, you better take the opportunity to do it now in case it ends up running out.

Shipping is free, whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, a common advantage in orders of 29 euros or more.

