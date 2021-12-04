12/04/2021 at 22:29 CET

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will start thirteenth this Sunday in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate of the World Cup, after a “very difficult” session for him. The Asturian explained that “yesterday, the car felt fast and had a good balance, but today, from the third free practice and until qualifying, it felt in a very different way, it had a very strange behavior at the rear. We have to investigate to see what escaped us because the car was difficult to drive. Now we can no longer touch it because it is in a parc fermé, but, looking ahead to Abu Dhabi, let’s see if we know why. “

Ferdinand, who comes from an outstanding third place in Qatar and occupies the tenth place in the championship, with 77 points, 17 more than his French partner Esteban Ocon, who is eleventh, has revealed the differences between his car and that of his partner: “We have two totally different cars, with the same configuration we have two different balance sheets Esteban and I, we make completely different comments and we don’t know why. Lower the front wing about 10 degrees to have the same behavior as Ocon’s car so we have to understand that. “

“On a street circuit and getting so close to the walls is quite difficult when you are not entirely comfortable with the balance of the car. We have seen in Formula 2 that there were more overtaking than we expected, so although I think it will be more difficult for we follow the others at such high speeds, we hope to be able to regain ground “, has valued Alonso reference to the race this Sunday.

“It will be difficult to overtake, but the points are distributed on Sunday and there may be another crazy race like in Baku or Monaco, some safety car and strategies. So let’s see if we can have a good race,” concluded the two-time Spanish champion .

