11/21/2021 at 20:06 CET

The Municipal Police of Madrid continues to investigate the run over by a 20-year-old girl early Friday morning and, among other inquiries, he is looking for a friend of the owner of the detained vehicle, after he assured that he was not driving at that time.

As sources of the investigation have confirmed to ., the arrested person denied the agents driving his vehicle the dawn of the fatal outrage, which together with other investigations has led the agents to think that it is a friend of his who was driving and that is why they have focused on his search.

However, the investigation is fully open and other hypotheses are not ruled out, according to sources.

The deceased, medical student 20-year-old from the Canary Islands, got out of a VTC car on Paseo Juan XXIII around two in the morning and was run over by a black Citroën C2 that fled, and that due to the impact was left with a broken window and a dented front part .

Despite the resuscitation maneuvers he practiced a doorman from a nearby farm and the Samur, the young woman died on the spot.

The Police requested citizen collaboration to locate the escaped vehicle And yesterday, Saturday afternoon, a worker from the municipal cleaning services reported that in the morning he had detected a vehicle of these characteristics parked on Ronda Sur street in the Puente de Vallecas district.

The National Police officers who traveled to the scene found that the car in question had what appeared to be blood on the hood; the left side was dented and the headlight and driver’s glass broken, covered with cardboard and towels.

The owner of the car was not at his home, but shortly after he was located and arrested: he is 19 years old andor had the insurance in force.