The Provincial Police has given the rest of the police forces operating in the State a search order for locate the wife’s husband who this Monday was found dead with violent evidence at her home in the Navarran town of Tudela.

Is about Sara pina, 38 years old, a native of Cortes, who worked as a teacher at the Dos de Mayo school in Castejón and who had lived for a short time with her partner in the house where her body was found, on the Paseo de Pamplona in the capital ribera .

Police sources have informed . that it was the family that contacted the Provincial Police to alert that they had not heard from the couple since Saturday, so this Monday agents of the body entered the house by force , together with the fire brigade, and around 10:30 a.m. they located the lifeless body of the woman in one of the rooms.

The whereabouts of her husband are unknown and there is no record of the vehicle he used, so the Provincial Police have sent to the rest of the police forces ora search warrant to identify both the vehicle and the man, although “at the moment there is no news”.

The Investigative Court number 1 of Tudela, whose owner has decreed the secrecy of summary, is in charge of the investigation, in which as a first step the violent cause of death must be confirmed in the autopsy of the corpse, scheduled for this Tuesday at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Pamplona.

At the moment it is a “judicial death with indications of violent etiology “, Sources from the Provincial Police have pointed out to ., a body in which there are no previous complaints of mistreatment between the couple.

The City Council of Cortes, the town of origin of Sara Pina – married to the man whose whereabouts is unknown and with whom she had no children – has published a message on social networks thanking the deceased young woman, a member of a group of local theater, for “the good times that you put us through. For your good work and your way of being”, while conveying his “deepest condolences to the family.”

What’s more, makes public the obituary of the young woman, whose funeral will take place this Wednesday in Cortes.