11/03/2021 at 18:32 CET

The Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) has reported that the Provincial Court decided yesterday that the last arrested for the crime of Samuel Luiz left prison because he considers that, at this “procedural moment” there are no reasons for him to continue in jail.

“The Hearing justifies the release of the last detainee for the crime of Samuel Luiz in the no risk of leakage or alteration of evidence. Indicates that the police attribute a position of support to those who carried out the brutal aggression, but not of attack “, as reported by the Superior.

The young man was arrested at the end of September and had entered prison after being brought to justice. Your defense, exercised by the lawyer Manuel Ferreiro, requested his release, which was granted yesterday. The young man continues as investigated in the case and he has the obligation to appear weekly in court and as many times as required and he cannot leave the national territory.

In the order, the magistrates of the Court explain that their function is limited to deciding on the personal situation of the person under investigation, since “the content and sufficiency of the existing rational evidence of criminality & rdquor; Regarding him, they must be evaluated at a later procedural moment, according to sources from the TSXG. “What is involved is not so much to analyze the seriousness of the facts under investigation, the future title of imputation or the prior procedural behavior of the appellant, as the necessity and proportionality of the adoption of the provisional detention measure & rdquor; , emphasize the magistrates.

The court clarifies that it has no “direct and immediate & rdquor; of the development of the proceedings, but that “no new avenues of investigation are envisaged, nor a future extension of the object of the accusation, nor a possible expansion of the circle of those investigated & rdquor ;. Therefore, the magistrates understand that are “null & rdquor; the possibilities of the appellant to frustrate “the normal impulse and concretion of the cause & rdquor; by altering the sources of evidence. The judges also do not detect a risk of flight, since they assure that “It seems unlikely that, after several months without being involved in the events as a participant, he now opts to withdraw from the action of justice, after having enjoyed full freedom to do so and in the face of a still diffuse accusation & rdquor ;. There is no recourse against the order.

There are seven people arrested for the deadly assault on Samuel Luiz on July 3 on Avenida de Buenos Aires. Three men of legal age have been deprived of liberty since July 9, two minors have been in a center since the same day and a young woman has been released with the obligation to appear in court. This last detainee is now also in the same situation as the girl.