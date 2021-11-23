11/23/2021

On at 13:18 CET

David López Frías

Helicopters National Police fly over the sky of Cádiz. Below, the demonstration of students and metal workers who try to control, they scold them and sing “Murderous police & rdquor ;.

It is the sixth day of strikes and protests by metal workers in Cadiz. A massive concentration tried to reach the Carranza Bridge to cut it off, while the majority unions had already distanced themselves from the march, taking another path.

Past the stadium New MirandillaAt the height of the Diario de Cádiz, the demonstration got out of control around 12.30. The organizers called for calm, since the police cordon was going to prevent them from reaching the bridge. It was at that moment when several hooded men, who took the first line of the demonstration, decided to disobey and push.

Police and protesters they got into a first clash. The latter threw themselves en masse against the police cordon and the security forces responded by firing rubber balls. There the riots started. Containers overturned and bottle thrown by protesters. Tear gas and gunfire by the police.

The center of Cádiz continues to be taken over by riot police, while the protesters have dispersed around the soccer stadium. This Tuesday there is no tank, but the demonstration has been the most violent of all that have been registered in the last week.