11/26/2021 at 13:05 CET

EP

The National Police has arrested 31 spread throughout the national territory accused of being members of a fake product distribution network in 14 provinces of Spain. In addition, 19,000 counterfeit products have intervened.

After the police investigations it is known that the merchandise was distributed by the same sender, located in Bulgaria, that sent different people who were located throughout the Spanish territory.

Specifically, the operation has been carried out in the provinces of Albacete, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Castellón, Gerona, Granada, Lleida, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Seville, Tarragona, Valencia and Vizcaya.

Investigation course

The investigation began last October following a police operation carried out in Seville in which the agents intervened 3,500 allegedly false products and detained 3 citizens of Senegalese nationality as alleged perpetrators of a crime against intellectual property.

After analyzing the type of merchandise seized – soccer team shirts, luxury brand bags and other pieces of leather goods – and the statements of the detainees, the investigators discovered that those arrested were in charge of the function of supplying the sellers in the public thoroughfare and in bazaars.

With the progress of the investigation, the Police warned that the procedure used by the detainees in Seville could be being carried out by the same organization around the Spanish geography. Thus, the pertinent police procedures were initiated -more than 19 actions- in which they arrested 31 people and seized 19,163 fake products of various well-known brands.

The operation remains open pending the determination of who is the sender of the seized products, presumably located in Bulgaria.