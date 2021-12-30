12/30/2021 at 8:36 PM CET

EP

The National Police determines that the man arrested last night is the sole perpetrator of the double crime happened at dawn on Tuesday in a fry bar of Parla, so they are not looking for more people involved and consider the case clarified, police sources have indicated to Europa Press.

The agents of Group VI of Homicides have taken only a few hours to solve this double homicide due to the number of clues and traces that the now arrested would have left in the establishment. Yes indeed, The same sources deny that there were personal documents of the author or images from security cameras nearby to be recorded.

What the agents are clear about is that the detainee acted alone and that there were no other people in that bar on Monday night. And it is that once he closed the door, some neighbors saw three people inside with the music on at dawn.

The Homicide Group has ruled out that the motive for the double murder was a robberySince the cash register was not missing, it was not even open if you want. Nothing of value is missing either. In principle, they also do not contemplate that it is a matter related to drugs. Rather, because of the cruelty that the corpses presented, it could be more of a very personal quarrel, debt or settling of accounts.

He tried to set the premises on fire without success

The only one involved, arrested this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., is a 52-year-old man of Spanish nationality, with no antecedents and foreseeably known to the two victims: the owner of the bar, Rubén MR, and José Ángel A., a friend known as ‘El Maño’, both 62 and 51-year-old Spaniards, respectively.

At the moment, the autopsies that are being carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine on the two corpses, which presented in one case numerous stab wounds and in another significant blows and some stabbing, so these are violent deaths.

It was David, the waiter of a restaurant near the frying shop, who notified the Police after 3 pm on Wednesday when they appeared at the premises, since He was surprised that at that time it was still not open, and see that there was broken glass, blood and a body lying on the ground. A patrol of agents approached the place, and after forcing entry, they entered the place, finding a corpse inside the bar and the other a few meters away.

Later, agents of the Judicial and Scientific Police arrived, who has been inspecting the interior for possible clues. At the moment, they are analyzing several sharp objects found at the scene, such as a bloody knife, a stick and scissors.

The Police have also verified that part of the kitchen is burned and that the owner has a burn. Apparently, the murderer would have tried to set fire to the entire premises by lighting the kitchen and some curtains, all to eliminate evidence, but without success. In fact, it seems that the arrested man dragged the bodies to try to burn them, that the fire was put out soon. The fryer had no gas and therefore did not explode.

The detainee was in the police station, so it will foreseeably go to court tomorrow or the day after, New Year’s.