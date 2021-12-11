12/10/2021 at 21:36 CET

Hector Casero | @home_h

Some AirPods headphones have led the Local Police of Valencia even one of the most wanted people in the Valencian neighborhood of Orriols. The neighborhood of this district of the city has reported for months an increase in violent situations that complicate coexistence and that has led the Department of Citizen Protection to increase the police presence in the area. A measure that seems to have an effect, since Agents of the 6th District Unit managed to hunt down one of the most wanted criminals in the area.

The events took place at 6.30 p.m. this Thursday, when a neighbor in the Aragon area alerted the police that the car had been left open by mistake and they had stolen a backpack with several Apple devices. Although the airPad (tablet) was turned off, the Apple brand headphones were on, allowing them to be located using the GPS beacon that incorporate all the devices of the well-known technology brand.

The GPS of the headphones showed that they were at the intersection of Finland Street with Aragon Avenue, so the Valencia Local Police patrol went to the marked point accompanied by the owner of the backpack. At the scene, agents and the complainant met with a witness who claimed to have seen a man opening the vehicle and grabbing the backpack, so he decided to chase him. At that precise moment, the witness identifies a 20-year-old man as the author of the robbery.

However, the alleged perpetrator of the theft of the backpack fled on a bicycle, so the patrol began a chase through the Aragón area and Manuel Candela street that ended at Avenida del Puerto, where the man tried to hiding in a restaurant to no avail. The agents of the municipal body ‘hunted’ him with several stolen devices on him, while the backpack was located in a container on Finland Street.

According to police investigations, the young man arrested is one of the people with the longest criminal record in the Orriols area. The young man, in addition to the backpack with Apple devices, stole from another vehicle a bag with documentation and credit cards of some elderly people that also appeared in the container on Finland Street.