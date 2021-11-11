11/11/2021 at 07:52 CET

.

The Court of Instruction number 6 of Alzira (Valencia), which directs the investigation of the triple crime of Alcàsser, has transferred various Recommendations aimed at deepening the search for the fugitive Antonio Angles, fled from Justice since 1993.

Recently the National Police has requested – and obtained – permission from the investigating judge for the use of the Angles profile in a public way, since it is planned to carry out a information campaign at European level and request citizen collaboration for its search.

As a result of this writing, one of the popular accusations in the case, the Laxshmi Association for the Fight Against Crime and Prevention, presented to the court several allegations and recommendations aimed at delve into the search for one of the most wanted fugitives.

In this writing, the criminologists that make up this association recommended the collation of the DNA of Angles with unidentified samples in the 90s on the British coast, contact the Irish authorities to locate the documentation that was seized from a stowaway from the ship “City of Plymouth” and try to find out the identity of an alleged journalist who was able to speak by radiotelephone with said stowaway.

In a new ruling, to which . has had access, the instructor incorporates that document into the case and agrees to refer it to the second group of Fugitives of the National Police.

The kidnapping and murder in November 1992 of Miriam, Toñi and Desirée, the three residents of Alcàsser (Valencia) aged between 14 and 15 raped and Tortured to death by the fugitive Antonio Angles and his pal Miguel Ricart -free since 2013, twenty-one years after entering prison after being sentenced by the Valencia Court to 170 years in prison-, he kept Spain in suspense for more than two months, until their bodies appeared.

Autopsies confirmed that Miriam, Toñi and Desirée were tortured and raped before being shot dead.

Subsequent research has followed the clue to the possible whereabouts of Angles, if he is still alive, or the confirmation of his death, which may have occurred when he was thrown into the sea from the aforementioned ship bound for Dublin.