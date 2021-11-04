11/04/2021 at 08:59 CET

Barbara GJ, the 33-year-old woman arrested at dawn on Tuesday after the fall of her boyfriend from a fifth floor in Valencia she was released on charges this afternoon. Agents of the Homicide group have informed the investigated that she continues to be accused of an alleged crime of omission of the duty of relief for not having provided help or having called the Emergency Department despite the fact that she went down to the street and saw him lying unconscious.

As reported this Wednesday Levante-EMV Jonatan Plana fell from the balcony on the fifth floor of the number 16 of the street Lladró i Mallí de València, in the Patraix neighborhood, during a very strong argument between Barbara, a friend of hers who was also in the house, and the young man.

A neighbor, who was the one who alerted 112 when she heard the impact of Jonatan’s fall, saw Barbara go down minutes later to the street, approach the inert body of her boyfriend and hurry back to the portal, after saying aloud: “It has fallen without wanting to.”

The investigated woman must appear before the court that assumes the case when the magistrate summons her to take a statement. The police decision implies that, for the moment, they have found no evidence that the woman pushed Jonatan or intervened directly in the fall.

For that reason, she is only accused of omission of the duty to help and not of homicide, as would happen in the case that the National Police had found evidence of a violent death of homicidal etiology.

The young man passed away this afternoon

While that was happening, Doctors disconnected Jonatan at La Fe hospital, after the last pending neurological tests certified that there was no brain activity.

The young man’s family has already given their consent for his organs to be donated, although the doctors are awaiting judicial authorization, since being a case under investigation it is necessary to carry out an autopsy. The forensic examination is scheduled to take place in the next few hours.