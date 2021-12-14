12/14/2021 at 13:30 CET

The National Police is re-registering various properties of Ángel Ruiz, suspected of the stabbing murder of a married couple and their youngest son occurred in Burgos in 2004, since new technological advances could facilitate the discovery of any evidence that relates to the triple crime, for which an exhaustive registry has been planned that will last until Thursday.

The agents began this Tuesday the registration in the different properties that the suspect has in La Parte de Bureba (Burgos), as reported to . by National Police sources.

In this way, The agents resume the investigation of the triple murder of the Barrio, a married couple and their youngest son stabbed to death in their apartment in the capital of Burgos in June 2004.

Although the initial suspicions focused on the eldest son of the couple, who was then a minor who was studying at a school in La Aguilera (Burgos) and was arrested in 2007, after the conviction of Ángel Ruiz in 2014 for the murder of a neighbor for whom she is currently serving 18 years in prison, several indications appeared that made him the main suspect in the triple crime.

Although the suspect’s properties have been searched multiple times since then, new technological advances could now make it easier to find any clue.“Extremely careful”

However, sources of the investigation have explained to . that the work is expected to be complicated since Ángel Ruiz, who is also a suspect in the disappearance of a neighbor from the nearby town of Briviesca, seems “extremely careful & rdquor;.

In fact, only chance allowed him to find the car with which he murdered his neighbor in 2011, for which he was sentenced in 2014 to 18 years in prison that he is currently serving.

From that moment on, both the National Police and the Civil Guard considered Ángel Ruiz a suspect, given his proven violent nature and some indications.

Some of them are the finding a pair of sneakers in your home that coincide in brand and number with the only bloody fingerprint that the Police found at the triple crime address, and a double-edged knife that could correspond to the weapon with which the three victims were stabbed by a hundred stab wounds.

The other two indications that have focused suspicions on Ángel Ruiz are previous: He was the author of insulting graffiti in the pantheon of the family murdered the same night of the funeral of the head of the family and had argued with him about a problem of boundaries.

In addition, in one of the records, several keys were found that did not belong to the suspect, including one from the town council that must have belonged to the man killed when he was mayor, which makes the Police suspect that he may have more keys in some other place and among which could be the address of the triple crime, since the murderer did not force the door to enter.