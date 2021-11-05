11/05/2021

Agents of the National Police they have shot down this Friday in Madrid a man in his 35s who threatened several passersby with a knife large kitchen and he pounced on a policeman, who has been wounded in the hand, according to what police sources have informed ..

The event occurred around ten o’clock in the morning in the vicinity of the San Cristóbal de los Ángeles health center, located at 24 Benimamet Street.

The National Police received several calls that alerted that this man, a sub-Saharan man, was threatening passers-by in the street with a large knife. Even, the health center doctors had to close the doors so that he did not enter the interior.

When the officers arrived, the man lunged at a policeman, injuring his hand. Therefore, the agents fired a shot at this man but, by not giving up their attitude and continuing to insist on their threats, was shot down.

When the health workers from Samur-Civil Protection arrived, the man had several impacts from a firearm and the agents were carrying out the resuscitation maneuvers, as . sources from Emergencias Madrid have informed. These maneuvers were continued by the health workers, but they could only confirm his death.

The Scientific Police are at the scene collecting evidence.

In the last two years this man has four arrests for attack on law enforcement officers.