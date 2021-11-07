11/07/2021

On at 08:54 CET

Marcos Ollés

Still with more suspicion than evidence, the National Police works with the hypothesis that at least part of the migrants escaped the night before the night of an airplane at the airport of Palm had planned the operation to illegally enter Europe. Investigators consider it unlikely that the feigned indisposition of a passenger was added to an improvised mass escape of another 21 people from the plane, who managed to leave the airport after jumping a fence. The Government delegate, Aina Calvo, assured this Saturday that there is “no data to affirm that it is an orchestrated or planned operation”, but did not rule out this possibility and assured that we are “facing an open stage.”

Security forces had managed to capture nine of the fugitives at press time and were still working to locate the other twelve. The majority are Moroccans and among them there is a Palestinian. In addition, at the police station the passenger who caused the crash landing by feigning an ailment, the man who accompanied him to the hospital and escaped from there and another migrant who attacked a civil guard inside the apparatus. Their future is uncertain, waiting to see what crimes are charged to them apart from the irregular entry into Spain and the violation of air safety regulations. Research sources were convinced that the incident was “absolutely organized”, but they recognized not have proof of it for the moment. They also considered the possibility that not all the fugitives had been arranged, but that some joined the flight when they saw the massive departure of the device. In any case, they ruled out that migrants have logistical support in Mallorca. The agents interrogated the twelve arrested throughout the day to try to clarify what had happened.

The Government delegate, Aina Calvo, after holding an emergency meeting with the Superior Chief of Police, Gonzalo Espino; the Colonel Chief of the Civil Guard, Alejandro Hernández; and the airport director, Tomás Melgar, explained that the suspects have declared “in different directions.” “The hypotheses are various and the investigation is open,” he said, insisting that “there is no data” yet to affirm that it is a “plan designed in advance.”

According to the reconstruction of the events offered by Calvo, on the plane of the Air Arabia Maroc company on the route between Casablanca (Morocco) and Istanbul (Turkey), a passenger was treated on board for an illness and “there is a medical report with evidence that he was not well.” The apparatus landed in Son Sant Joan and an ambulance treated the affected person. The health personnel decided to transfer him to Son Llàtzer accompanied by another passenger, apparently unrelated to him. According to the Government delegate, these situations are “common” in Son Sant Joan, which has the status of an international health airport, and there is “never” a police presence in these cases.

Some minutes later, when the plane was refueling and being checked, a group of 21 passengers “ran out” of the plane, hurried down the ladder and started running down the runways, causing the airport to close for three hours and forcing to activate the maximum alert. From They are Llàtzer the security forces were told that the supposed patient was well and was discharged, suspicions arose that he had faked or exaggerated the ailment and that it was all a plan to turn the aircraft into a boat. In addition, the passenger who accompanied him to the hospital had also fled.

The Government delegate defended that “the procedure that always applies in case of medical emergency “, although he opened the door to review the protocol after this serious incident, which he described as “unusual and unprecedented”. Calvo pointed out that with the progress of the investigation and the conclusions that are obtained, the pertinent decisions will be made. In his appearance, wanted to launch a “message of tranquility” and affirmed that “the situation was controlled” thanks to the work of the Police and the Civil Guard.

Several policemen, along with an arrested migrant. | GUILLEM BOSCH

Return to Casablanca

The plane where the incident occurred stayed in Son Sant Joan until 2:20 am yesterday. Once air traffic is reopened and when all passengers and crew members were identified, his return to Casablanca (Morocco) was authorized. The sources consulted could not specify why he returned to his place of origin instead of continuing with the planned journey to Turkey.