12/31/2021 at 11:43 CET

R. Cantero

The National Police has withdrawn antigen test to detect infection by Covid-19 that were for sale in an establishment in the El Nevero industrial estate in Badajoz. The action took place last Wednesday, after the Badajoz College of Pharmacists filed a complaint at the police station stating that it was aware that self-diagnosis tests were being sold in the city, in an unauthorized establishment for the dispensing of such products. Royal Decree 588/2021, of July 20, only allows the sale of these tests in pharmacies.

As confirmed by the National Police, after the complaint for this allegedly irregular sale, a patrol was transferred to the facilities that they had indicated. There they verified the existence of self-diagnostic tests for sale and those that they had at that time in the premises were intervened. There are three boxes and they have been sent along with the report with the actions to the Ministry of Health, so that from Public Health determine the type of offense that could constitute this practice and, if possible, some administrative sanctions for it. This intervention, they confirm, is the first of its kind carried out by the police in the region.

“We don’t know how they got to them, but The tests that were being sold in the hardware store are the same that are for sale in the pharmacies“, affirms the president of the College of Pharmacists of Badajoz, Cecilio Venegas.

More suspicions

The directive has sent a circular to all pharmacists to report what happened. Venegas also points out that they have learned after that there are other types of establishments in which the Covid-19 self-diagnosis tests are also beginning to be sold and warn that they will report equally in all cases in which they see this practice. “Among those establishments, we know that there are parapharmacies,” he specified. The pharmacist reminds that antigen tests are medical devices and that “so that the quality, safety and efficacy of these determination tests can be guaranteed, they must be done in an authorized establishment and by a professional trained to do the self-assessment test, so that, if necessary, help that person or guide him in what to do “.

It should be remembered that self-diagnostic tests have been on sale in Spain since last July without the need for a prescription, but can only be purchased at pharmacy offices (In other countries like France they can be bought in supermarkets) because they are considered a medical device.