01/03/2022 at 21:00 CET

Espanyol’s victory at the Mestalla against Valencia came like rain in May. In one of the most complicated fields of LaLiga, Vicente Moreno’s team brought out their own love, the winning character that is always seen in the RCDE Stadium to reap the first victory away from Cornellà’s fiefdom in league competition. In Copa del Rey they already knew what it was to win at home, although always sweating.

The Blue and Whites’ matches have not been easy at all. The Blue and White team did not win with authority either Solares in the first round (2-3) or Cristo Atlético in the second (1-2).

The known rival ‘Ponfe’

The ‘perico’ dressing room, in this sense, is suspicious of the category difference and expects a difficult match against ‘Ponfe’. The precedents between the two groups draw a favorable scenario for Espanyol. Both teams met last year, in LaLiga SmartBank, and the ‘parakeets’ won both at home (2-0) and away (1-4).

Espanyol clings to the statistics and the growth of the team throughout the season to keep alive the illusion of fighting for a tournament that they already took home in 1929, 1940, 2000 and 2006. A new year begins in El Toralín against a Ponferradina who is not exactly at his best after adding three days in a row without winning. In the Cup they have eliminated Cacereño and Ibiza. They fight for the ‘play-off’ in the Second Division but as the saying goes, the Cup is cool.

Raúl de Tomás and Diego López enter their first list in the Copa del Rey

Vicente Moreno wanted to recover in health and did not risk leaving the forward at home as he did in the other two qualifiers. Diego López also enters before the loss of Joan García, until now the Cup goalkeeper. David López, Vadillo, Joan García and Yangel are still low and Morlanes did not enter the call.

Probable lineups:

Ponferradina: Sergi Puig; Iván Rodríguez, Pascanu, Amo, Pujol; Saverio, Paul Anton, Cristian, José Naranjo; Edu Espiau and Yuri.

Spanish: Oier; Miguelón, Calero, Cabrera, Dídac; Fran Mérida, Keidi Bare; Wu Lei, Melendo, Embarba and Loren Morón

Hour: 21.00h.

Stadium: El Toralín.