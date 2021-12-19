12/18/2021 at 18:09 CET

Elena Marín / Paloma Esteban

This week more than ever to Jose Luis Martinez Almeida the duality of his position weighs on him. As mayor of Madrid you need to move forward with your budgets and you can only do it agreeing with the carmenistas of the mixed group, that is, the left of the left (PSOE). What National spokesperson for the PP, and despite this new situation at the local level, he will have to deal from now on with the Genoa strategy of win over the voters of Vox. Sources of the consistory consider that their situation, indeed, is complicated from now on. Although he is free to decide on municipal policies, these sources understand that it is very difficult for him as spokesman for Genoa “to get the national PP to accept his negotiations with the left.” Among the popular Madrilenians the idea is also repeated that his position is “complicated” and that marking a coherent speech with Genoa’s campaign to demolish the left will not be an easy task, as published by El Periódico de España.

In the PP they know that Madrid has a strong national projection, and that the slam of Vox to Almeida adds to the rupture that already occurred in Andalusia with the ultra party. The unknown is how it will affect the next electoral cycle that already begins next year. In the surroundings of the mayor, they limit the bolt of the extreme right to the budgets of the city and the malaise derived from the 2021 version of central Madrid, but they refrain from assessing whether their until now priority government partner will continue on the same path and will have to rely on the carmenistas for future projects. However, the mayor himself has publicly justified the attitude of Javier Ortega Smith as part of the national strategy of Vox, which sees in Almeida the spokesman for the national PP and not only the first mayor of the city.

The budget pacts in Madrid have put upside down the PP strategy. Days after Isabel Díaz Ayuso managed to agree on her accounts with Vox, Almeida has ended up agreeing to an agreement with the splinters of Más Madrid, the four councilors closest to her predecessor, Manuela Carmena, if she wants to carry out her own. In the Community, a pact with the party of Santiago Abascal and in the consistory, one with the left of the PSOE. In Genoa they reiterate what the mayor said and assure that Santiago Abascal’s strategy is clear: to harm the party’s national spokesperson and Pablo Casado while increasing the leadership of the regional president.

As published by El Periódico de España, the ultra formation has fully entered into the internal crisis of the PP, delving into the wound of the Genoa-Sol battle, also aware that their margin to pressure Ayuso is very small and would be detrimental to the interest of their own voters. With Ayuso yes, but with Almeida (who in the background those of Abascal see Casado), no.

Although the national leadership tries to contextualize the two cases and continue to think that the mayor has justified well “the paripé & rdquor; of Vox, the training knows that the two pacts are not only opposites, but that of the Madrid consistory is hard to explain taking into account that the councilors were part of the previous municipal government. Almeida already had to support ‘Recover Madrid’ to save the new mobility ordinance that Abascal’s party refused to endorse because it did not involve the repeal of Central Madrid (the restrictions on private cars through the city center). And shortly you will need again, predictably, the support from the left to carry out the terrace ordinance, which being something very local, has generated a lot of noise in recent weeks with discrepancies between neighbors and the hoteliers’ union.

Almeida’s discomfort due to the impossibility of agreeing with Vox on his next budgets is evident and he himself has made it known in public

While the municipal coalition partner, Ciudadanos, smiles at having been able to isolate Vox, the mayor has not been able to hide a strong malaise for days. His first option was to agree on the accounts with the group led by Javier Ortega Smith, following in the footsteps of the regional president. But, fundamentally, because also the policy of pacts established by the national leadership has always been to try to reach agreements with the party to its right without entering their governments. Especially since the last electoral cycle, where the left and right blocks were consolidated. Popular and oranges confirmed Vox as a stable external partner and the PSOE signed their governments with Podemos. Then the state coalition would come.

Upcoming elections

Now, the main fear that Genoa sees is the change in strategy of the ultra party, which will use the Madrid councilor’s approach to the left to attack the entire conservative party. In fact, the campaign by Vox has been taking shape in the City for weeks and the same day that they definitively broke the negotiation with Almeida, their local spokesman, Javier Ortega Smith, reiterated that this change of partners represents a Mayor’s “betrayal” of his voters and he lied to the devil that the ultra-right believed they had overthrown: “Calvo (mayor of Recupera Madrid) is going to be right when he said that Carmena’s policies have come to stay.”

The comparisons with Ayuso’s situation are also unavoidable. The president of the regional executive permanently claims that her majority of 64 seats allows her to govern alone even though she needs external support from Vox, while Almeida is in the same situation as her before 4-M, conditioned by a coalition government with Citizens .

Ayuso, conditioned by Vox

The mayor himself and Genoa have tried in recent weeks to focus on Vox and its national campaign to prevent it from being linked to the different leaderships of the Madrid PP. The sources consulted assure that in the PP they will find a way to defend Almeida’s need to go to the left to maintain the stability of the municipal government, “he is his soldier and Genoa will not let him fall”, but also that the political discourse it complicates them.

Even more so seeing how in the Community of Madrid Ayuso maintains a tug of war with Rocío Monastery where he always seems to win. It has been several days since the president’s team closed the budget agreement with Vox. They insist in the Community that it was not easy and the cross of reproaches and the tension between the two political forces has been evident in the scuffles of Ayuso and Monasterio in the control sessions of the Assembly, but finally Vox agreed to sign an agreement with 13 points in which the writing of the same left several of its requests by the way or diluted its content.

In addition, just a week after the voting of these regional budgets takes place, the president of the Community has allowed herself the pleasure of not giving Monastery a ball in the conditions it has wanted to impose on the laws LGTBI and trans from the region. The ultra spokesperson knew that it would not be possible to approve her Equality Law as she presented it, since the repeal of the two mentioned laws that her initiative included had already been ruled out, and she dedicated herself to calling Ayuso a coward or trying to shame the popular deputies who rejected his proposal (“they remain speechless, cowed and looking at the ground”), but did not accept the proposals for modification of the popular and the result is that he did not get the favor of the popular leader despite the fact that he still has in his hand to press or not the button of yes to the first estimates of Ayuso.

In Vox they know they have to be careful in their attacks on Ayuso because his electorate might not understand him, however, with Almeida they can play and tighten the nuts to the extent that he does not have the same freedom to apply his policies because they are necessarily conditioned by his partner in government. And in Madrid, the bottom line is that now it is the mayor who is really forced to reach an agreement with a party to the left of the PSOE or the capital will run out of Budgets. PSOE and Más Madrid close the door like Vox and only the four Carmenista councilors remain.