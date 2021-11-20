In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are hundreds and hundreds of mobile phone proposals on the market, but one of the companies that practically embrace each of the ranges is Xiaomi, and where we can find some of the best high-end, mid-range and also high-end phones. entry.

Well, one of the most important mid-range phones of the Chinese company is the Xiaomi 11 Lite, a more modest version of the brand new Xiaomi 11 that can now be obtained, thanks to Black Friday, under a really interesting discount for the type of product. we are talking about.

And it is that the Xiaomi 11 Lite can be found for only 299 euros on Amazon, in a limited-time offer where no less than 70.99 euros has been discounted compared to its previously marked price.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G at 299 euros has a 19% discount compared to its previous price, and you could receive it during the next few days at your home before it runs out in December.

It is a premium mid-range with really remarkable features highlighting that 6.55-inch panel at 2400 × 1080 px resolution, and compatible with HDR 10+.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite of the offer is the one that is marketed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it is a device with the Snapdragon 732G processor inside and with a 4250 mAh battery, more than enough so that it is not even necessary to charge it every day.

But it stands out above all for having a set of high-quality cameras with a 64MP main camera, an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 5 Mpx telemacro, along with the 20 Mpx front camera for the best selfies.

Xiaomi products tend to sell out very easily, and more at this price, so if you are looking for a gift for this Christmas, the Xiaomi 11 Lite is one of the best options.

