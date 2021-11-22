11/22/2021 at 02:49 CET

Barça is dedicated to a Xavi Hernández who has promised a good game and hopes that with results sooner rather than later. For now, he made his debut with victory against Espanyol and that is a step for a club that was in the UVI in the league standings. The technician expects changes in the winter market trying to strengthen some positions that today are very weak.

The arrival of Dani Alves has alleviated a deficit in defense, but not all. Jordi Alba has no substitute for guarantees and the young Alejandro Balde -18 years old- is not prepared to occupy a demarcation where only Sergi Roberto or Mingueza could make an arrangement in extraordinary circumstances.

Another position that offers doubts is that of defensive pivot. Busquets is also a veteran and if an injury occurs the only one qualified to act as an anchor is a Frenkie de Jong that long ago he forgot those tasks. Xavi may think that Nico or Pedri can make an effort in that position, but it is not a profile that they can exercise regularly either.

At the extremes there are also doubts and options will be explored seen that Dembélé and Ansu Fati do not find continuity due to injuries and Coutinho does not convince in that demarcation. Xavi could choose Dest or even Alves to play on the right, while on the left he used Gavi in ​​his first game in a position that may not bring out his greatest virtues.

And last but not least, Xavi needs a forward that he can trust. With Agüero Barça only has Depay -which is not a ‘9’ to use- and Braithwaithe as possibilities to score goals. It seems like a very poor background for a club that has great aspirations with its new manager.