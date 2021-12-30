Hawkeye’s Christmas adventure concluded with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) taking on the villainous Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and, as usual in Marvel productions, with a post-credits scene. However, this extra sequence was not the only one he had planned in the series as another deleted scene revealed the uncertain fate of crime boss Wilson Fisk.

In the final stretch of the episode, Kingpin tries to intimidate Eleanor (Vera Fármiga), Kate’s mother, so that she does not leave her criminal organization. However, the young heroine stood up to him and not only faced him, but was victorious. Injured, Fisk managed to flee the scene of his confrontation with Bishop before the police arrived. But on his way he crossed Echo (Alaqua Cox), who after learning that the Kingpin was responsible for the death of his father, was waiting to hunt him down.

The scene concluded with the shot fired by Maya in the alley in which both were, although at no time was the villain seen dying. The fate of Vincent D’Onofrio’s character was therefore up in the air. And although everything pointed to his death, as fans of Marvel comics will know, Kingpin has already managed to survive a similar situation in the staples.

But the unknown about his fate was going to be revealed in the second post-credit scene that, as The Cosmic Circus reports, was filmed but was finally eliminated from the final version. And in it, indeed and yes, the Kingpin survived.

That sequence showed Barton sending Fisk the sword of Ronin, which he used to skew the life of William Lopez, Maya’s father, before what happened in Avengers: Endgame. The sheet came with a clear warning for the villain: Stay away from Kate Bishop and my family. An ad that includes former SHIELD agent and Clint’s wife, Laura.

It should be remembered that, throughout the chapter, it was revealed that the Rolex recovered in the illegal auction of the first episode belonged to the avenger’s partner since he was an active agent of the agency directed by Nick Fury. This was confirmed when hawkeye jokingly told his wife “I want you to take better care of your things”, thus reaffirming the belonging of the watch.

According to one of those responsible for the visual effects of Marvel Studios, Elaina Scott, affirmed that a completely different post-credits scene also revealed the fate of the brothers of the Tracksuit Mafia, who, during the episode, were reduced by a tricked arrow from Barton wearing the reducing technology of Ant-Man and Hawkeye, he received a Christmas present during the extended sequence of Rogers, the musical.

Meanwhile, although Hawkeye has concluded his period, Disney + is developing a spin-off focused on the character of Echo again incarnated by Alaqua Cox. So there is a possibility that Marvel Studios will bring back Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

