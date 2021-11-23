

Social media reacted to Femsa’s gift to its employee who had been with the company for 5 years.

Femsa is a powerful Mexican company that manages the bottling of Coca Cola beverages among its businesses, Oxxo stores, is a Heineken shareholder, has fuel service stations and other businesses.

On this occasion he attracted attention on social networks because one of its 320,000 employees who works in one of the 13 countries where it is established, he boasted in a publication his diploma of recognition and a key ring with the legend “5 Years”.

@CocaColaMx @FEMSA INCREDIBLE! YOU WILL BE GIVEN A KEYCHAIN ​​FOR TURNING 5 YEARS IN THE COMPANY🛑 ⭕Thanks to your hard work of getting up early, taking public transport, unpaid overtime but it was all worth it for an invaluable, beautiful and always useful keychain🤦 pic.twitter.com/6i7bStArAa – Mario Arturo Tello (@ arturo3804) November 21, 2021

The name of the worker is Jorge Alberto Vázquez Mejía, according to the recognition of the paper, in which he is accompanied by the legend: “For having completed 5 years of uninterrupted work in this company, for which the present recognition is given as a token of appreciation for their effort and daily dedication ”.

Femsa is a company founded in Monterrey, where people are very efficient with the use of money and very saving and on this occasion he is in the midst of criticism after the austere recognition of the work for 5 years of work to one of his employees.

Merca2.0, a publication specialized in Marketing and Advertising, did not miss the unnoticed fact: “The paper next to the keychain not only became recognition of the work of its collaborator, but also became a terrible trend in networks, for giving this kind of recognition to his work ”.

The publication points out that: “The image has generated all kinds of criticism, which without a doubt warns us of a very important point and it is the expectation that talent has of the labor market and the capacity that is achieved in this, when a detail like a keychain after 5 years of work can have a negative effect, but we have also come across stories that raise the scope of an empathetic work culture ”.

The publication points out that this type of situationiones is one of those in which the labor reality that exists in Mexico is noticed, “A reminder of the challenge in talent management.”

Merca2.0 puts its finger on the line, pointing out that companies can do more when they have to generate best practices where the talent of employees in an organization stands out, A valid challenge not only in companies, but also in political and social organizations, in charge of labor issues in the country.

As expected on social networks criticism rained down on the powerful Mexican company.

