12/26/2021

On at 15:58 CET

EP

The president of the electoral committee of the PP, Belén Hoyo, censured this Sunday that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is “paid vacation“Given the” critical “health and economic situation in Spain due to the increase in infections and the incidence of coronavirus, the irruption of the omicron variant or the rise in the price of electricity, among other issues.

Hoyo, in statements to the media this Sunday on the beach of Gandia (Valencia), expressed the “injustice” that, in the opinion of the popular, this situation involves and sent a message of “encouragement and solidarity“To the people who these days are confined or admitted because of the covid.” There are many who have not been able to meet with their families and loved ones, “he said.

The leader of the PP and deputy for her party in Valencia in Congress, warned of the situation “review“that Spain is going through at the health and economic level and regretted that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez,” lacks ambition to lead a country that has to be a benchmark. “

Thus, he assured that, given the “closeness to the real problems of the people” that King Felipe VI “again demonstrated” in his Christmas message last Friday, Sánchez is a “denier of the reality of Spain. “” And against this there is no possible vaccine, “he added.

In this sense, the PP has demanded in Congress the establishment and payment of compensation and compensation due to the loss of income to the hotel and catering industry in the event that restrictions on its activity are tightened by the new wave of the covid-19 pandemic. This is one of the measures contemplated by the conservatives in a non-legislative proposal registered in the lower house, to which Europa Press has had access.

The initiative, which seeks to support the sector, also includes reduction of VAT at 4% during the next year and a Renove Plan endowed with 50 million euros to help the replacement and adaptation of equipment, machinery and facilities for these establishments.

👉 @BelenHoyo: “Faced with a society that wakes up every morning to support its family, we have a useless government to solve the problems of citizens & rdquor ;. pic.twitter.com/WAxlqWmx4H – Popular Party (@populares) December 26, 2021

Job protection

Likewise, the PP asks to extend and extend the term to request the direct aid approved by the Government until June 30, 2022, but also its redesign to make more flexible and simplify the access requirements for the self-employed and SMEs in the hotel and restaurant industry.

Other measures are to adapt the employment protection measures in these sectors, to facilitate the activity of the terraces by promoting a “minimum harmonization of criteria” in its regulation, incentives and promotion of the activity in destinations with depopulation problems and the development of a strategy to promote the Spain Brand as a gastronomic powerhouse at an international level.

Finally, another measure proposed in the initiative is the development of an information campaign to contribute security, certainty and confidence to project an image of a safe destination and avoid “an unfair stigmatization of the hotel and restaurant sector from an epidemiological point of view.”

Hoyo, this Sunday in Gandia, stressed the importance of the tourism sector as “mainstay“for the Valencian Community and for Spain, where” before the pandemic it generated 13% of employment and constituted 12% of GDP “, while accusing the Government of being” useless to solve the problems of citizens. “

👉 @BelenHoyo: “The Government is drowning taxes on the tourism sector, agriculture and industry & rdquor ;. ➡️ From the Popular Party we say no to the government’s tax collection effort pic.twitter.com/W54IFw7LOs – Popular Party (@populares) December 26, 2021

“Insatiable fiscal stomach” by Sánchez and Puig

In this sense, the deputy for Valencia expressed the rejection of the PP to tourist rates, which have “tax collection effort“and that they are an example of the” insatiable fiscal stomach “of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the ‘president’ of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig.” It is important that demand grows and, in order to make tourism competitive, of course what cannot be created are new fiscal figures “, he defended.

To do this, he affirmed that it is “fundamental” that the Government change because Spain needs an Executive that “is aware of the people’s needs“.” We have a government that is not only leaving the service sector in the lurch, but agriculture and industry are also having a very bad time. We have the three sectors practically drowned by taxes, “he warned.

Along these lines, he crossed out the “huge rise” in the price of electricity, which “has become a luxury“, something that” cannot be. “” The Government is a barrier to our economy, and what they have to do, if they don’t know, is to leave“, I consider.

👉 @BelenHoyo: “Sánchez has failed to fulfill his promise to equate the electricity bill to that of 2018 & rdquor ;. # SánchezApagaYVete We propose:

➡️ Eliminate the electricity generation tax

➡️ Lower VAT to the super-reduced

➡️ Take non-energy costs out of the bill pic.twitter.com/zctQaI5Rrn – Popular Party (@populares) December 26, 2021

Finally, it was asked “who is going to assume” in the Government the “irresponsibility” of the “breach“of Sánchez’s promise to equate the electricity bill to the levels of 2018,” five days after the end “of the year.

“The Government is in the wrong way“insisted Hoyo, who reiterated the need for”give answers“, such as those proposed by the PP, such as the elimination of the generation tax, the reduction of VAT to 4% or that the Government” assumes all the costs of the electricity bill that do not have to do with electricity. “