The Popular Parliamentary Group demands the appearance in Congress of the Minister of Transport to detail how to avoid the collapse of the goods

The strike that the transporters have called in the middle of the Christmas campaign brings echoes of 2008, when the truckers demonstrated that they can paralyze the country if they want to. This enormous power is given by numbers: 95% of merchandise transport in Spain is carried out by road. Food, toys, drinks, gifts … everything.

The lockout, from December 20 to 22, will impact the economic recovery at the worst possible moment, and that is why The PP demands a shock plan from the Government to avoid that whiplash to the Christmas campaign. The spokesperson for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Cuca Gamarra, has registered this Thursday a request to appear in Congress for the Minister of Transport, Raquel Snchez, whom they blame for not having avoided this situation.

The ‘popular’ demand that he explain “all the extremes relating to the causes that have caused the National Road Transport Committee to have been forced to call a few days of cessation of activity.” But, above all, what the PP requires of Raquel Snchez is “to account for the actions that the Ministry is developing to prevent the aforementioned cessation of activity from being carried out in the middle of the Christmas campaign.”

In other words, a plan to reverse the blow it represents for carriers the rise in gas oil, the creation of new tolls in motorways, as well as the problems caused by many customers requiring them to load and unload their vehicles, which is not in their role, which is that of the “drivers” of the cargo.

The National Road Transport Committee has assured that the strike will occur if there is not “a radical and urgent change on the part of the Government and the clients” of the carriers. And the PP Transport spokesman in Congress, Andrs Lorite, accused the minister, in the government control session, of “lying” to the transport sector, to which he had promised dialogue prior to the measures, and of “imposing “a toll system that” tortures “the self-employed, transporters and citizens.

Before these words, the minister has defended this Thursday that many of the demands that the employers of the transport request exceed the competences of the Government and are framed in the “private relations” that the transporters have with the shippers.

At the New Economy Forum, the minister has offered to act as a “mediator.” “We will manage to overcome this crisis,” he said. For the Spanish Confederation of Goods Transport “throws balls out”

