01/01/2022 at 18:07 CET

Miguel Angel Rodriguez

On December 24, the outdoor mask became mandatory again. The coalition government approved a royal decree after agreeing on it at the conference of presidents. However, the measure does not satisfy any political party. Not even the PP, despite the fact that several popular presidents demanded this measure before Pedro Sánchez. The spokeswoman in the Congress of the Conservatives, Cuca gamarra, has insisted on asking for the scientific report that supports the use of outdoor masks.

“If there is no scientific justification, there will be no support from the PP “, has sentenced the popular leader in statements to Europa Press. That is, they will vote ‘no’ when the Executive takes the royal decree to Congress for approval, which will have to happen before January 23. “The Government should have lacked time to send all that information so that we would know based on what scientific evidence this decision has been made. And based on that information, it will be by virtue of which we will decide the meaning of our vote” , has stressed. However, Gamarra’s hopes of receiving these reports are “quite a few“.

Once again, the PP leader has again demanded that Sánchez approve a Pandemic Law like the one that his party has been offering for months to “there is a common umbrella for all communities“.” It is not only a claim of the PP but it has also been something that the Council of State, the Supreme Court and different higher courts of justice have attributed to this period: the lack of legislative impulse to fight against the pandemic “, has insisted.

Voting in the air

Citizens have already decided their vote. The 10 orange deputies have already opted for the ‘no’ to the royal decree that requires wearing a mask on the street. The spokesperson in the Congress of Cs, Edmundo bal, has assured that it is “a completely unscientific measure that is based a little on fraud and superstition”, and that it only responds to “that propaganda and theatrical campaign of the Prime Minister, who intends to present himself as the savior of humanity “. “We Spaniards are showing great responsibility, but the Government is acting with a brutal unpredictability“, he finished in statements to Europa Press.

Nor does the coalition government appear likely to win the backing of its regular partners in Congress. ERC, EH Bildu Y More Country they positioned themselves against this measure as soon as it was announced. Thus, the Executive could be difficult to carry out that vote.