12/27/2021 at 10:13 CET

The vice-secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, has reaffirmed this Monday that the national leadership of the party did not give any directive to the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, to advance the elections, at the same time as has suggested that a Citizens is happening to him bill the failed motion of censure of Murcia.

In an interview in RNE, the leader of the PP has defended, before the accusations of Ciudadanos, that the decision to advance the elections in Castilla y León It was “exclusive” to Mañueco, although he has recognized that there is a “fluid dialogue” between the president of the Board and the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado.

“It has been explained by Mañueco, there was a real risk of a motion of censure and, between the motion and the elections, he has opted for the elections,” stressed Montesinos, who has held the latest polls that grant an absolute majority to the Popular Party in Castilla y León.

In this context, he has made a call to “unite” disenchanted voters with the PSOE and the center-right so that, “if they want Mañueco’s policies to continue to be applied, we must bet on Mañueco.”

On the possible irruption of Vox as a determining factor in a future Government, Montesinos has reaffirmed Mañueco’s idea that his intention is to govern with “free hands”, emphasizing polls that point to a possible outright majority.

Murcia’s motion of censure

Likewise, Montesinos has also commented on the statements of the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, in an interview in El País in which she assures that it was a mistake to grant the four presidencies of CCAA to PP.

“Mrs. Arrimadas will have to make her own reflection, the biggest problem is that she lied on the eve of the motion of censure in Murcia, the problem with Ciudadanos and Arrimadas is that it sold stability in the Region when it negotiated with Sánchez. The Murcians and the all the Spaniards understood it perfectly, “declared Montesinos.